InvestBev closes eight-figure deal to back Kentucky's RD1

Private equity firm InvestBev has announced the closing of an eight-figure financing agreement with Registered Distillery One (RD1).

The financial agreement will be used to support the company's ongoing expansion and related growth initiatives. The exact figure is undisclosed.

Brian Rosen, general partner at InvestBev, said: "We feel very good about Mike Tetterton and what RD1 is doing. At the root of our thesis is a simple belief: independent alcohol beverage brands deserve access to smart capital and strategic support. This agreement is a direct reflection of that mission."

InvestBev Credit, the firm's private credit arm, has so far invested nearly $30m in 2025, helping distilleries, barrel owners, and brand operators "unlock the value of their aging inventory", the firm said.

This latest agreement highlights InvestBev's aim to fuel founder-led success across the three tiers of the alcohol beverage industry.