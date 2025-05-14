Credit: Matt Hoffman on Unsplash

InvestBev closes eight-figure deal to back Kentucky's RD1

14 May, 2025
By Eleanor Yates

Private equity firm InvestBev has announced the closing of an eight-figure financing agreement with Registered Distillery One (RD1).

The financial agreement will be used to support the company's ongoing expansion and related growth initiatives. The exact figure is undisclosed. 

Brian Rosen, general partner at InvestBev, said: "We feel very good about Mike Tetterton and what RD1 is doing. At the root of our thesis is a simple belief: independent alcohol beverage brands deserve access to smart capital and strategic support. This agreement is a direct reflection of that mission."

InvestBev Credit, the firm's private credit arm, has so far invested nearly $30m in 2025, helping distilleries, barrel owners, and brand operators "unlock the value of their aging inventory", the firm said. 

This latest agreement highlights InvestBev's aim to fuel founder-led success across the three tiers of the alcohol beverage industry. 

Printer friendly version
Email this article to a friend
Keywords: distillery, one, agreement, support, private, credit, firm, investbev, rd1, registered, registered distillery, distillery one, smart capital, strategic support, direct reflection, registered distillery one, belief independent alcohol, independent alcohol beverage, alcohol beverage brands, beverage brands deserve




Digital Edition

Drinks International digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Drinks International as part of your subscription.

Comment

Ben Branson

Making the pitch for a wider listings reach

In April it was announced that Ben Branson’s Pollen Projects, the parent company of his Sylva and seasn non-alcoholic brands, had joined UK distributor Speciality Brands. Off the back of this news, Branson offers advice aimed at those seeking distribution.

Instagram

Facebook

Twitter