Menu of the month: Tjoget

Stockholm’s neighbourhood bar Tjoget opened its doors in 2012 and has since been a regular feature on awards lists, most recently being named No. 93 on The World’s 50 Best Bars 51-100 list for 2023.

Led by bar manager Hedda Bruce, the bar focuses on classic cocktails with a twist of flavours and fragrances from southern Europe, northern Africa, and the Middle East. The Mediterranean region also plays a large part in Tjoget’s inspiration for cocktails, wine and food.

Music and culture are at the heart of the bar, which hosts an array of occasions featuring local DJs, fashion parties and art exhibitions. Tjoget “is a great spot to start an evening, and an excellent place to stay all night”, says Bruce.

Polo Lounge Martini

When creating the menu, Bruce explains how inspiration “can come from anywhere at any point. I’ve found that the more time I take to do something non-work related, the more creatively refreshed I become, and I believe the same holds true for my team. We make it a priority to involve the entire team in the menu creation process, ensuring that everyone feels a part of it. I particularly enjoy seeing how a drink evolves from my initial concept into a final creation shaped by the palates and ideas of the team.

Brown butter & sage vodka, Cocchi Americano

Technique: Inspired by brown butter and sage pasta, this serve is a twist on the Vodka Martini. It is created by first browning butter and adding sage to it. Absolut Elyx is then added to the mixture and left to sit for five hours at room temperature, before being placed in a freezer until the butter and sage is frozen. Afterwards, it is strained, and the created vodka is diluted with two parts vodka.

Stir until ice cold Garnish with a fresh sage leaf

Piccadilly Circus

Absolut Elyx, Cocchi Rosa, Campari, Piccadilly tomatoes, roasted coconut

Berry Bonds



Scotch whisky, manzanilla sherry, black & red currants, fig leaf carbonated

Beets

Spa retreated beetroot, Absolut vodka, coconut, ginger, lemon, nutmeg