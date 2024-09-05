Bord Bia develops the Spirit of Ireland

Over the last two decades, a range of exciting new distilleries – in addition to some of the world’s longest established – have made Ireland’s fertile landscapes a place of discovery for those who enjoy the lighter, smoother taste and subtle flavours of triple distilled whiskies.
Irish whiskey’s position as a premium offering is key to its appeal as growing numbers of consumers – particularly in drinks led venues – actively trade upwards in their spirit preferences. This premium nature is a result of the renaissance of new distilleries being established in Ireland, from just 4 in 2010 to over 50 today.
To help tell the story of Irish whiskey and the broader spirits category, Bord Bia – The Irish Food Board developed the Spirit of Ireland, our flagship drinks programme. This is an exciting, interactive education experience aimed at industry professionals – from importers and distributors, bartenders and hospitality staff to employees of off-licences/retailers. Hosted by an industry expert, it includes virtual reality tours through some of Ireland’s most renowned distilleries; learning about the four different styles of Irish whiskey – Single Grain, Single Malt, Single Pot Still, and Blends of these; and a sensory experience that brings their distinctive flavours and aromas to life. Through events like the Spirit of Ireland, we facilitate awareness, interaction and relationship building between Irish producers and global customers.
In an era where sustainability is to the fore, Bord Bia has led the way with the establishment of Origin Green over 10 years ago, which at the time was the world’s first national food and drink sustainability programme. Origin Green is an independently verified programme where Irish food and drink producers develop plans to progress their sustainability efforts. These plans are reviewed annually to ensure we provide the best support for our client companies on their sustainability journeys. Origin Green continues to drive the sustainability agenda throughout the Irish drinks industry, with seven Gold Members now supplying the UK market.
With Irish whiskey now exported to more than 140 markets, the category is expected to continue to grow over the next few years. In the UK, Irish whiskey exports were valued at over £50 million in 2023 and have an expected compound annual growth rate of 1.2% from 2023 to 2028*, higher than any other leading whiskey category. There’s no time like the present to tell its stories to your customers and encourage them to discover their own.
*Source: IWSR Drink Market Analysis Report, United Kingdom, 2024
For more information contact nicki.vanderFlier@bordbia.ie