Whitebox Cocktails seeks to crowdfund £200,000

Ready-to-drink cocktail brand Whitebox has launched a round of crowdfunding through Seedrs with the goal of raising £200,000.

It’s the second round of investment that the UK-based cocktail brand has invited after raising more than £800,000 last year.

“Since our last Seedrs round in 2023, where we raised over £820,000 from 575 incredible investors, we’ve made tremendous strides,” said Ben Iravani, co-founder of Whitebox Cocktails.

“Our revenue has increased by 84%, we've launched three new cocktails, expanded our production capacity to 6.5 million cocktails per year, and grown our customer base to over 1000 UK retailers.

“Our ambition doesn't stop there, so with the premium canned cocktail market set to grow to $40 billion by 2027, we’re coming back to our Seedrs community to offer the chance of further investment in this exciting next phase of growth for Whitebox.”

Whitebox Cocktails was founded by a team of industry-leading bartenders and spirits professionals including Iravani, founder of Aberdeen cocktail bars Orchid and 99 Bar, Pietro Collina, bar director of London’s Viajante87 and former bar director of the NoMad Hotel Group, Josh Rennie, co-founder of Porters Gin, and Alex Lawrence, brand director for the Mr Lyan studios.

Earlier this year, Whitebox announced a partnership with brand-building agency Artisan Spirits to facilitate the expansion of the brand’s international distribution.

The £200,000 investment will be used to “expand inventory, accelerate international expansion, and bolster marketing efforts as the company strives to become the leader in the classic ready-to-serve cocktail category”, interested investors can learn more here.