Menu of the month: Sala Gaspare at Camparino in Galleria

Catering to cocktail aficionados, the intimate bar allows 12 guests at a time to experience cocktails using vintage spirits alongside some of the Camparino’s most innovative serves.

“For 50 years, we know that Campari was produced in the basement of the Galleria, so we wanted to open a new cosy and intimate bar in the space where Gaspare Campari was producing the magic of Campari,” explains general manager Tommaso Cecca.

“The menu has three chapters. The drinks in the first chapter come from the library of Gaspare and Davide Campari, which is over 800 books dating from 1860 to 1940. We pick a few classics from different eras, from the 1910s, 1920s and so on, and make them with new products and new technologies.

“The second chapter is about creativity. It’s exclusively signature cocktails. The third chapter is about the heritage of the room. Over the past year we have collected a lot of vintage spirits, such as vintage Campari and vintage Cinzano from the 60s, 70s, 80s, Wild Turkey from the 80s, and we can use these to create vintage cocktails for our guests.

“Together the three chapters represent the story of the brand, the story of the bar and us in the modern era.”

Rarbarbaro

Even though this serve only contains in truth three ingredients,” says Cecca, “it has a lot of complexity because some of these ingredients are created by us, there are really 12 ingredients working here.

Campari cordial, vetiver, rhubarb

Chapter one: Moonwalk

Created by bartender Joe Gilmore in the 1969 edition of The Savoy Cocktail Book

Grand Marnier Cuvée du Centenaire, sugar, grapefruit bitters, Champagne Lallier Blanc De Blancs

Chapter two: Peperone

Espolòn Tequila Blanco, Ancho Reyes Verde, coriander, tomato

Chapter three: Vintage Negroni

Campari 1970, Cinzano 1960, vintage London Dry gin