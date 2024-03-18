Nomad London to host Mexico City’s Rayo

Side Hustle, the Latin American influenced bar at Nomad London has announced it will be hosting acclaimed Mexican bar Rayo for one night on Tuesday 19 March.

The Mexico City bar was named the Best New Opening at the North America’s 50 Best Bars 2023.

"In the past year, we’ve taken Rayo to some incredible towns and cities around the globe, including Singapore, Tokyo, Bogata, Madrid, Denver, New Orleans, New York and around Mexico,” said Rayo co-founder Álvaro García.

“It’s been such a joy to be able to bring our cocktails to people outside of Mexico City, and to share our expertise with industry professionals through our fun and immersive masterclasses.”

The takeover will see Rayo’s founders, former Dante bartender Tito Pin-Perez and García, join Nomad’s bar director Liano Oster to showcase the bar’s modern approach to traditional Mexican ingredients and flavours.

Rayo will takeover Side Hustle at Nomad in London’s Covent Garden on Tuesday 19 March from 7 to 10pm.