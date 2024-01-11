Brands Report 2024: Mixers

Familiar faces continue to dominate although there has been a bit of a reshu­ffle for this category’s rankings.

Fever-Tree has continued its perfect run in the Brands Report. Since we began polling mixers in 2015, Fever-Tree has been the number one bestseller, making this year its 10th on the bounce. More than a third of our bars declared Fever-Tree their number one choice for mixers, which includes everything from tonic to ginger ale to cola, while the brand was a top-three seller in almost 60% of the world’s best bars.

­The London Essence Co also has cause for celebration, having risen to second place, its highest position in the bestselling list, overtaking Schweppes, which completes the podium.

The London Essence Co, owned by Britvic, was the number one choice among 17% of the polled bars, narrowly outplaying Schweppes by three votes.

The only fresh face in the list of bestselling mixer brands is Sanpellegrino. Best known for its water range, the company launched a series of mixers in 2022, including two tonic waters and a ginger beer which have made an instant impact among the industry’s top bars.

Elsewhere are some familiar faces, including Three Cents, Fentimans, ­Thomas Henry and Britvic, which were all separated by just a handful of votes to highlight the competitive nature of premium mixers behind the world’s best bars.

How we did it

The Annual Brands Report results are the culmination of a survey of 100 bars from around the world which have been nominated or won international awards. The report offers a picture of the buying habits of the world’s best bars – not only which brands sell best, but also what’s trending to indicate the brands that are hot right now.

