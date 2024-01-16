Brands Report 2024: Vermouth

While Italian brands dominate, other countries are producing top-class vermouths to round out the o­ffering for bartenders.

Vermouth’s fortunes have changed signi­ficantly since the renaissance of classic cocktails. Today, the category is inextricably married to the world of top-end bars, so it’s no surprise that 99% of polled bars stocked at least one brand. In a way the surprise could be that the ­figure isn’t 100% given how many of the most popular classic cocktails demand it.

It was close at the top of the list, but in the end Cocchi took the top spot, the most popular pour in fewer bars than second-placed Antica Formula (16% vs 21%). Cocchi takes the top spot thanks to its prominence as a second or third-string player, presumably a bene­fit of having a fleshed-out range of styles within its portfolio.

Cinzano and Martini both offer a multitude of styles at affordable prices and the underlying data shows that bartenders ­find very little to choose between them as well. Gruppo Campari-owned Cinzano takes the bronze due to playing second ­fiddle more often than Martini.

Italian brands tend to dominate the list and this year proves no different. Dolin is the first of two French brands to feature, a top-three vermouth in 37% bars, showing that there is still a requirement for French styles of vermouth.

Bartender-created Mancino has always gone after the top end of the bar world as the vermouth sponsor for the World’s 50 Best Bars. The brand offers a range of new-era styles, such as the coffee-infused Kopi and cherry blossom Sakura.

Closing out the top 10 is Belsazar. The German brand was among the first to join Diageo’s accelerator programme Distill Ventures before being acquired by the group in 2018.

How we did it

The Annual Brands Report results are the culmination of a survey of 100 bars from around the world which have been nominated or won international awards. The report offers a picture of the buying habits of the world’s best bars – not only which brands sell best, but also what’s trending to indicate the brands that are hot right now.

