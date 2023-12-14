Never Say Die Bourbon launches in the US

14 December, 2023
By Oli Dodd

Never Say Die, the UK-based Kentucky straight bourbon has announced its launch in the US following its UK launch in September 2022.

The brand is re-importing several thousand cases of their bottled whiskey ahead of launching online with Seelbach’s before distribution in Florida, California, Nevada and Arizona in early 2024.

“We're thrilled by how Never Say Die has been received in the UK by both industry professionals and whiskey fans alike,” said co-founder, David Wild.

“When we set out to create Never Say Die, we always knew we wanted to be experimental with the ageing process and challenge the traditional bourbon-making process. As such, we are excited to now bring bourbon home as we venture into the USA; bringing something completely new to the table with our English take on bourbon.”

Never Say Die is distilled in Kentucky before undergoing a six-week cross-Atlantic ocean voyage to finish its maturation in the Derbyshire peaks.

“From the humidity of Kentucky to the cooler climes of Derbyshire via the salty air of the Atlantic, Never Say Die is exposed to three contrasting climates during its first-of-its-kind ageing process,” continued Wild.

“Combined with the increased agitation of the liquid as it makes its maritime voyage across the Atlantic, this journey results in the spirit's distinctive and pronounced flavour profile that is beyond its years.”

The US expansion follows recent distribution in Germany, Austria, Luxemburg, Denmark, Italy and France.

Never Say Die Small Batch Bourbon is available to order in the US exclusively online from Seelbachs for rrp$69.95.

