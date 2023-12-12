Pernod Ricard launches The Chuan whisky in China

French spirits maker, Pernod Ricard has announced the launch of The Chuan Pure Malt Whisky in China.

It’s the first release from the company’s $150 million malt whisky distillery that opened in Emeishan in the Sichuan province in November 2021, which has opened its Experience Centre to the public to coincide with the launch.

“The inauguration of The Chuan Distillery is the culmination of a pioneering adventure,” said Alexandre Ricard, chairman and chief executive of Pernod Ricard.

“We have blended the natural beauty of the Emeishan landscape in China with the skill and craftsmanship of our distillers to produce a whisky to be proud of. It will shape a new and unique experience for whisky enthusiasts for many years to come.”

The Chuan uses both European and Chinese barley and is matured in ex-Bourbon casks, ex-Sherry, and proprietary Chinese oak casks.

“We are proud to put China on the world map of whisky by presenting this exceptional malt whisky of The Chuan,” said Jerome Cottin-Bizonne, chief executive of Pernod Ricard China.

“As a leading international spirits group, we are committed to proactively responding to the burgeoning enthusiasm and diversified demands of Chinese consumers. “

The Chuan will be available throughout China in selected channels from rrp 888 yuan ($124).