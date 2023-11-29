Diageo announces global partnership with ecoSpirits

Drinks giant, Diageo has announced a global partnership with ecoSpirits to scale the distribution of the Diageo portfolio in reusable packaging to 18 markets over the next three years.

The agreement arrives following the successful partnership between the two companies to distribute Smirnoff in Indonesia which began in 2022 and is now active in 38 bars.

“This is another example of a triple win where the planet, consumers and Diageo will all benefit,” said Ewan Andrew, president of global supply chain & procurement and chief sustainability officer at Diageo.

“We will be able to reduce both carbon and cost and the pubs and bars will benefit from the ease of having reusable spirits packaging.”

The ecoTote, designed by ecoSpirits, can be reused up to 150 times and is expected to eliminate the use of 1,000 glass bottles over their lifetime, with an anticipated carbon footprint benefit after the sixth use.

The total reductions in carbon emissions and waste will be confirmed after the three year period.

“ecoSpirits’ mission is to end single use glass in the spirits and wine industry,” said Paul Gabie, chief executive of ecoSpirits.

“For the circular economy to achieve global scale, innovators like ecoSpirits need the support of industry leaders like Diageo in catalysing the linear to circular packaging transition.

“As such, this new global partnership is a significant milestone for ecoSpirits and our journey to a circular future.”