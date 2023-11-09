2023 world wine production expected to be smallest in 60 years

The International Organisation of Vine and Wine (OIV) has found that in 2023, world wine production is expected to be the smallest in the last 60 years.

Speaking from the OIV’s headquarters in Dijon, by web conference, the head of the statistical department, Giorgio Delgrosso, presented the first estimates of 2023 world wine production.

Based on information collected from twenty-nine countries, which account for 94% of global production in 2022, world wine production (excluding juices and musts) in 2023 is estimated between 241.7mhl and 246.6mhl, with a mid-range estimate at 244.1mhl.

This represents a decrease of 7% compared to the already below-average volume of 2022. However there are still large countries such as China, whose information is not available yet.

This would be the smallest production since 1961 (214 mhl), lower than the historically small production volume of 2017 (248 mhl).

The OIV attributes this to "significant declines in major wine-producing countries in both hemispheres".

While in the southern hemisphere, Australia, Argentina, Chile, South Africa, and Brazil recorded year-over-year variations between -10% and -30%, the northern hemisphere with Italy, Spain and Greece saw the most suffering due to poor climatic conditions during the growing season.

Only the US and a few EU countries such as Germany, Portugal and Romania experienced favourable climatic conditions that resulted in average or above-average volumes.