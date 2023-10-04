Chivas Brothers reveals plans for first Islay distillery

Chivas Brothers, Pernod Ricard’s dedicated Scotch whisky arm, has announced plans for its first distillery on the Scottish island of Islay.

The new site will carbon neutral in distillation from inception in line with Chivas Brothers’ goal to be carbon neutral in distillation across all sites by the end of 2026.

Once operational, its production will focus on Islay single malt, celebrating the region’s distinctly smoky and peated profile. It will mark the first introduction of an Islay whisky to its Scotch portfolio which includes The Glenlivet, Royal Salute, Chivas Regal and Ballantine’s.

“This is an important new chapter in the Chivas Brothers story,” said Jean-Etienne Gourgues chairman and chief executive at Chivas Brothers.

“The introduction of an Islay whisky completes our comprehensive and award-winning Scotch portfolio. As a business built on hundreds of years of heritage, it also gives us the opportunity to do something we rarely do, which is to start from scratch.

“Here on Islay, we can create a blueprint for carbon neutral distilling and continue to usher in this era of sustainable Scotch. We are committed to Scotch, to the Islay community and the landscape that makes it the perfect place to continue our vision to shape the future of whisky.”