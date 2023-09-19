Torabhaig launches limited edition cask strength release

Isle of Skye single malt distillery Torabhaig has announced the launch of Allt Gleann, a batch strength release that completes the current chapter of the Torabhaig Legacy Series.

The Legacy Series charts the first decade of the distillery which began operating in 2017.

“Torabhaig Allt Gleann Batch Strength is our way of bidding a fond farewell to Allt Gleann and closing out this chapter of Torabhaig’s journey to 10 year old,” said Torabhaig whiskymaker, Neil Macleod Mathieson.

“This is the last time we’ll get to see this specific style of Torabhaig, so we set aside a few hundred casks of this expression distilled during the experimental phases of 2017 and 2018 to release at its natural strength.

“As with Allt Gleann, we’re transparent on the bottle about everything, from the variety of barley to the type of yeast to residual ppm – and not just in grain ppm. We want to take whisky lovers on this journey of experimentation with us and are confident about sharing our findings about flavour as we’re building this liquid legacy.”

Allt Gleann has been matured for 60+ months in American oak, both first fill bourbon barrels and re-fill whisky barrels, and follows the distillery’s emerging style of producing liquids with well tempered peat character.

The release is limited to 50,000 bottles globally with an rrp of £75 (€85/$89.99 USD).