Menu of the month: Transcend by Panda & Sons

The menu consists of 16 drinks separated into four chapters, each highlighting a different freezing technique created by McPherson in his basement laboratory in Edinburgh.
Sability
This booze-forward drink has proven a hit on the Transcend menu, and is part of the Sous Pression quarter. The five-part serve is not only technical, but likely to be a regular appointment on Panda menus for years to come.
Bombay Premier Cru gin, fino sherry, Lustau blanco vermut, sable grape, maraschino liqueur
Method: Freeze ingredients in a stainless steel keg at -14.4°C for 48 hours. Ingredients are multiplied up to fill each keg for batching. To serve, fine strain into a coupette and garnish with sable grapes.
Cosmos
Haku vodka, cranberry, dry curaçao, lime, bitters
Technique: Switching
Seville Negroni
Height of Arrows heavy gin, Campari, bitter orange, sweet vermouth
Technique: Freeze drying
Girvana
Hendrick’s gin, peach, jasmine, absinthe, champagne
Technique: cryo concentration