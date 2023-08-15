Glen Scotia unveils 48 year old single malt

Campbeltown’s Glen Scotia distillery has announced the launch of a limited-edition 48 year old single malt priced at £11,000 ($14,000 USD).

The liquid has spent 43 years in first-fill and refill bourbon barrels before maturing for a further five years in a first-fill Oloroso Hogshead before a final six months in second-fill ex-Pedro Ximénez Hogshead.

“This expression is a testament to Glen Scotia’s commitment to excellence and preserving the Campbeltown style, handed down by past generations of local distillery workers,” said Michael Henry, master blender for Glen Scotia.

“It is the first time Glen Scotia has used a combination of oloroso and PX sherry casks on a liquid of such a remarkable age, which has resulted in a Spanish symphony of flavour married with Glen Scotia’s coastal nuances.

“The result is a whisky quite unlike anything we’ve had the pleasure of crafting to date – it is one that exemplifies luxury and rarity for a very fortunate few and is a true window into the distillery’s past.”

The bottle, designed in partnership with Glencairn, is etched and infilled with gold, presented in a handmade oak display case and complete with a plaque with the individual bottle number, tasting notes, and the story of the expression.

“The 48-Year-Old is an exceptional release with a remarkable heritage,” said Iain McAlister, master distiller and distillery manager at Glen Scotia.

“It is so intriguing to me to think that different generations of distillery managers and their teams, who would have been testing their casks over time, opted to hold this particular liquid back time and time again, allowing it to continue its journey.

“What we have inherited today is therefore a real journey through time and a celebration of Glen Scotia’s rich heritage and craftsmanship, which continues to thrive.”

Only 250 bottles have been made available worldwide through the Glen Scotia website and at specialist retails in the UK, Europe, China, the USA, Australia, Japan, Taiwan, Korea, Singapore and South Africa.