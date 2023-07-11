Stauning Danish Whisky to boost global travel retail presence

Danish whisky brand Stauning has partnered with Sipwell Brands as the exclusive travel retail sales and brand-building partner across multiple international markets.

Sipwell already represents a number of premium spirits brands in the travel retail sector including rum brands Dictador and Black Tot, Casa Dragones tequila, and whisky brands The Glenturret, Port Askaig and Karuizawa.

“This is a fabulous addition to our portfolio – the Stauning team is justifiably highly-rated for its innovative engineering, fermentation and a boldness in whisky making that is setting new standards,” said Andrew Torrance of Sipwell Brands.

“Theirs is a truly compelling story that we will now take around the world as a leading example of what can be achieved if you decide to go your own way and ignore convention. We know they won’t stop pushing boundaries in creating really exciting and unusual whiskies,”

The agreement with Sipwell will cover the entire Stauning portfolio including recent Rye special finishes including Bastard finished in mezcal barrels and El Classico in vermouth casks.

“We have been experimenting for over a decade and now have a core range we are all extremely proud of – so proud in fact - we simply want to take our unique whiskies around the world with the help of the Sipwell team,” said Keiran Cusker, global head of sales at Stauning.

“We are not slowing or stopping the innovation and will be bringing more specials and limited-edition Danish creations to market. It’s also important to us that Sipwell wants to tell our story and help us grow lifelong advocates for Stauning Whisky.”