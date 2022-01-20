Vinexpo America and Drinks America Debut on March 9-10

Vinexpo America and Drinks America are two new, trade-only events debuting at Manhattan’s Javits Center on March 9-10, 2022.
The events will reunite the beverage alcohol industry in person, under one roof. Vinexpo America is a relaunch of Vinexpo New York and focuses exclusively on wines, with representation from all the world’s top-producing regions. Drinks America is a brand-new expo created in response to a forecasted continuing rise in consumption of spirits and ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages. It will feature a wide array of spirits, beer, RTDs and sake from producers across the globe as well as beverage alcohol accessories and services.
The co-located events support the entire beverage alcohol industry, creating an efficient format to connect, conduct business, showcase and discover products. The events expand the products available for one-stop sourcing, broadening the opportunity and attracting more US and Canadian buyers looking to purchase from a variety of categories. Organized by Vinexposium and Diversified Communications, Vinexpo America and Drinks America provide the ultimate and most comprehensive experience for exhibitors and buyers.
“Our new events are co-located and create the best experience for both exhibitors and attendees. Together, Drinks America and Vinexpo America provide an efficient, two-day format for buyers looking to source new and different products and allow for more in-person business meetings to take place. After two years without a major trade event in North America, we are thrilled to welcome back members of the trade on March 9-10.” said Beckie Kier, Event Director at Diversified Communications.
One badge gives buyers full two-day access to both Vinexpo America and Drinks America, including all exhibits, tastings, conferences, master classes and special events. Buyers can connect with new and established brands looking to expand distribution and meet face-to-face with existing customers in the North America market. The growing exhibitor list represents 21+ countries and includes major regional pavilions. Business France features 61+ exhibitors, while Castilla La Mancha and Japan will each showcase a dozen exhibitors. The WOW! World of Organic Wines and Spirits pavilion is a centralized exhibit and tasting area within the exhibit hall. The WOW! pavilion features wine and spirits producers of organic and Biodynamic® products from around the world.
Master Classes include presentations by: Japan, Crus Bourgeois du Medoc, Romanian winery and distillery, SC Alexandrion Saber Distilleries 1789 SRL, two classes by Inter Rhône (featuring Southern Rhône Valley and Northern Rhône Valley presentations), and the ever-popular Riedel Winewings glass seminar, which takes participants on a journey of the senses and includes an eye-opening presentation of how the style of a wine glass truly changes the wines aromas and palate.
A full program of six conference sessions will be announced in the coming weeks and includes a session presented by Brandy Rand, Chief Operating Officer, Americas of The IWSR. Rand is a member of the Vinexpo America and Drinks America Advisory Board and presented at the New York event back in 2018. In 2022, Rand will present, Understanding US Beverage Alcohol Trends and the Drivers of Future Consumption. The session will look at how the US beverage alcohol market is developing as we adapt to a new Covid-world.