glenmorangie A Tale of Cake

Dr Bill Lumsden

Glenmorangie launches new expression 'A Tale of Cake'

22 September, 2020
By Shay Waterworth

Glenmorangie has launched a new single malt whisky called A Tale of Cake which has been finished in Tokaji dessert wine casks.

Glenmorangie A Tale of Cake has been created by Dr Bill Lumsden, Glenmorangie’s director of whisky creation, and the brand has paired up with pastry chef Dominique Ansel.

Dr Bill said: “By finishing whisky in Tokaji wine casks, I’ve captured the joy of those indulgent cake moments in Glenmorangie A Tale of Cake. The liquid is a rich copper, but the taste is pure technicolour, luscious, sweet and complex with multi-layered bursts of honey, white chocolate and fruits with a hint of mint. 

“As you might expect, it tastes incredible when enjoyed with actual cake, so it’s fantastic to see Dominique bring it to life in his Caketails.”

The ‘Caketails’ are Glenmorangie’s playful twist on cocktails which have been designed to match with Ansel’s cakes and pastry pairings at his bakery in New York.

Glenmorangie A Tale of Cake is available from 22 September 2020 with a RRP of £75.

Printer friendly version
Email this article to a friend
Keywords: glenmorangie A Tale of Cake




Comment

Nick Strangeway

NOTHING'S NORMAL

Happy customers across the UK enjoyed their first pints and non-homemade cocktails at the start of July as its hospitality sector reopened after months of lockdown. But normal service has hardly resumed.

Digital Edition

Drinks International digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Drinks International as part of your subscription.

Events

Facebook

Twitter