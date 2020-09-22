Glenmorangie launches new expression 'A Tale of Cake'

Glenmorangie has launched a new single malt whisky called A Tale of Cake which has been finished in Tokaji dessert wine casks.

Glenmorangie A Tale of Cake has been created by Dr Bill Lumsden, Glenmorangie’s director of whisky creation, and the brand has paired up with pastry chef Dominique Ansel.

Dr Bill said: “By finishing whisky in Tokaji wine casks, I’ve captured the joy of those indulgent cake moments in Glenmorangie A Tale of Cake. The liquid is a rich copper, but the taste is pure technicolour, luscious, sweet and complex with multi-layered bursts of honey, white chocolate and fruits with a hint of mint.

“As you might expect, it tastes incredible when enjoyed with actual cake, so it’s fantastic to see Dominique bring it to life in his Caketails.”

The ‘Caketails’ are Glenmorangie’s playful twist on cocktails which have been designed to match with Ansel’s cakes and pastry pairings at his bakery in New York.

Glenmorangie A Tale of Cake is available from 22 September 2020 with a RRP of £75.