The Drinks Drop cocktail delivery service goes national

Cocktail delivery service The Drinks Drop has increased its service to nationwide giving British consumers access to drinks from bars in London and Manchester.

The online platform will first launch with 20 ready-mixed cocktails created by 20 partner establishments; 10 in London and 10 in Manchester.

The cocktail recipes used will be exclusive to The Drinks Drop and designed in tandem with brands including Belvedere vodka, Don Julio tequila, Hendricks gin, Nc’nean scotch whisky and Santiago de Cuba rum.

Fabrice Limon co-founder of The Drinks Drop, said: “We are thrilled to be able to support the bar industry as it regains momentum following the COVID-19 crisis, creating a unique business opportunity for both brands and bars alike.

“With an increasing consumer demand for enjoying professional-level food and beverage at home, we are sure that The Drinks Drop will help us all transition back to normality and far beyond.”

The Drinks Drops platform will initially launch three services allowing consumers to receive boxes of six cocktails the day after placing an order, same day bike delivery of individual cocktails in London and Manchester and a cocktail creation service for larger events.