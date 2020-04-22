Highball Brands launches The Drinks Drop cocktail delivery service

Highball Brands, a luxury drinks distribution company, has launched a not-for-profit cocktail delivery service called The Drinks Drop in partnership with some of the UK’s top bars.

All of the profits from sales of the cocktails will be evenly redistributed to the bars taking part and Highball Brands will also offer bartenders the opportunity to deliver the RTD cocktails themselves.

Each of the bars will create a cocktail using the Highball Brands portfolio of spirits, which will be priced at £7.50, and they will be delivered in reusable single serve pouches, chilled and ready to drink.

The delivery has initially launched in London and Manchester and will be on a monthly rotation with different bars, giving more venues the opportunity to take part.

Fabrice Limon, owner and founder of Highball Brands, said: “We’re excited to be able to create a cooperative that supports our community and gives back to our beloved industry.

“We’ve all been thrown into the most challenging of times and, while we don’t believe that cocktails can save the world, we wanted to be able to spread a little joy and support in any way we could.”

April’s Bars

London: Black Rock, Laki Kane, Kwānt, Dandy, Doña

Manchester: Cottonopolis, Crazy Pedros, Liars Club, The Jane Eyre, CBRB, Edinburgh Castle, Grindsmith Coffee Roasters

Cocktails will be priced at £7.50 each and will be available to order here. Orders can be made any day and delivery days are Thursday-Saturday. (Order by 3pm for same day delivery)