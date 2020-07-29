England's Hattingley Valley launches still Pinot Noir

English winery Hattingley Valley has launched its first still red wine, a 2016 Pinot Noir, since being established in 2008.

The Pinot Noir forms part of Hattingley’s new range of premium still wines called STILL, created by head winemaker Emma Rice.

It is the second still wine in the collection following a 2019 Rosé released earlier this year and the Pinot Noir (RRP £25) is made from 89% Pinot Noir and 11% Pinot Noir Precoce.

The wine is fermented on the skins for two weeks, before being transferred to French oak barrels to age for a further three years, softening the acidity and tannins.

The small batch wine was bottled in March and will be available from 31 July.