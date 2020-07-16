Harrods launches Baccarat Bar in Knightsbridge

Baccarat Bar offers a luxurious setting located on the Lower Ground Floor of the Knightsbridge store with its own external entrance opposite Knightsbridge Station. It aims to become one of London’s top destination bars.

With an initial reduction in seating due to the effects of Covid-19, Baccarat will have a modified capacity of 23 to adhere to the current government guidelines of social distancing, which Attfield says will create an intimate atmosphere.

“The new Baccarat Bar champions personality and innovation, driven by our hand-picked team, who are some of the best in the industry,” said bar manager Attfield (pictured). “We have delved into the science of liquids and food to produce uniquely-crafted options that change the perception of how drinks can be created.”

Baccarat will offer 20 signature cocktails on the menu all served in Baccarat Crystal glassware. Attfield’s concept for the menu, ‘Refraction and Emotion’, will focus on Baccarat Crystal’s interaction with light, which produces a rainbow effect.

Attfield added: “We have approached the drinks in a unique manner, with the design of the bar and its playful yet exquisite elegance and form setting the tone of our menu, but then applying multiple flavour extraction techniques, including fermentation, vacuum distillation, ultrasonic homogenisation and carbonation to make it a reality.”

The result is a menu with eight sections – each with two cocktails representing the seven colours that blend to create light. Each drink has been paired to a Baccarat glass that reflects its core flavour, with the glass style, flavour profile and colour spectrum indicated on the menu. Food prepared by the Harrods’ in-house chefs will also be paired with the drinks to enhance the offering.



The bar will also be equipped with a ‘research and development lab’ to support the team’s innovation and the cocktail menu will evolve throughout the year, rotating every six months with guest bartender serves taking up a small section of the menu.