Villa Maria to launch film on Amazon Prime

Villa Maria premiered a feature length documentary called Vintage in London this week ahead of its Amazon Prime launch later this month.

The hour-long film provides an insight into the highs and lows of making wine and is set to launch on Amazon on 27 February.

To celebrate the launch, the team behind New Zealand’s Most Admired Wine Brand welcomed an audience of 200 to London’s May Fair Hotel for the first UK screening of the film.

Stu Dudley, viticulturist at Villa Maria, said: “Vintage is about so much more than wine. This documentary truly encapsulates, for the first time, the mighty undertaking, long hours, passionate people and remarkable skill behind quality New Zealand wine.



“It gives a voice to a fascinating group of wine specialists and gives wine lovers a new perspective behind their favourite wines.”

Oz Clarke MBE, author and wine expert, added: “Vintage is a tremendous watch. New Zealand’s vineyards have rarely looked more alluring.



“The winery processes seem challenging and intriguing and are explained in an easy, lucid style, and the bunch of local Kiwis and foreign drop-ins the director has assembled to talk us through the 40 days from picking the first grape to closing down the final vat, are an engaging crew who tell us really interesting, personal stuff. The photographic direction is exciting, unpredictable and electric.”