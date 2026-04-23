How health culture has shaped the tonic category

Never has there been so much choice in the world of mixers – and the wellness trend has given the category a further chance to expand its reach. Oli Dodd reports

When did we all become so health-obsessed? It’s hard to pinpoint exactly – our relationship to our own bodies has evolved as we have – but it has almost always been a pursuit of society’s most privileged, see the elites of ancient Greece and the gymnasium, the Imperial House of Japan and onsen, or Victorian socialites and their fad diets – tapeworm anyone?

Really, the democratisation of health and wellness as we now know it started in the post-war era. The 1960s and ’70s saw the emergence of early fitness culture, with the term ‘jogger’ first used in 1962 and ‘aerobics’ coined in 1966. The ’80s and ’90s saw the expansion of gym culture and home workout videos, while the 2000s saw increased attention given to nutrition and a rising concern about obesity. Processed food and trans fats were scrutinised, and TV chefs like Jamie Oliver aimed to teach a nation how to eat more healthily.

By the 2010s, the internet had given rise to fitness influencers and wellness culture, smart watches allowed for the minute-by-minute tracking of health and sleep data, but really, it was the Covid-19 pandemic, when we were suddenly confronted with our wellbeing, that fitness and nutrition became the mainstream culture.

Now in 2026, there’s an argument to be made that as a society, we’ve never been so consumed by our health. In the UK, gym membership is as high as it’s ever been, according to data from UK Active and in a YouGov survey of Brits conducted with the Agriculture & Horticulture Development Board, 90% of respondents stated that diet was important to them, and 86% cited fitness.

And sugar is out. According to YouGov, around a third of Brits say they actively monitor sugar intake, and that claim is backed by real-world evidence – a year after the government introduced a sugar tax on soft drinks back in 2018, a UCL study found that sugar intake in adults had fallen by almost 20%.

“The drinks landscape is being reshaped by consumers who are no longer willing to choose between wellbeing and social connection, with 66% actively making choices to improve their health,” says Russell Goldman, managing director of breakthrough brands at Carlsberg Britvic, which houses the London Essence range of mixers.

“Moderation and mindful consumption are embedded in modern drinking occasions.”

It’s a similar story in the US. A 2025 paper published by the International Food Information Council (IFIC) found that three-quarters of Americans said they were actively limiting or avoiding sugar, and almost two-thirds were concerned about how much sugar they consume. It’s a consumer trend that puts mixer brands in a slightly precarious position. Outside of soda water, sugar is a common ingredient across the increasingly diverse landscape of premium mixer options, and tonic water generally comes in at around 10g of sugar per 10cl, roughly the same as full-fat Coca-Cola.

“Health awareness is clearly influencing the category,” says Marco Frizzarin, team lead of international marketing at Thomas Henry. “Consumers are paying more attention to sugar levels and alcohol intake, which is driving interest in lighter serves and low or no-alcohol drinks. At the same time, drinking remains an indulgent experience, and balance is key. Sugar plays an important role in structuring flavour and balancing both bitterness and the spirit. If reduced too aggressively, the drink simply loses quality.”

Sugar rush

Zero or reduced-sugar tonic waters are nothing new. Schweppes launched its range of Slimline soft drinks in the summer of 1965, and the range has remained in the brand’s core offering ever since. But now, with sugar in the public’s crosshairs, it’s never been more crucial to nail the low-calorie SKUs. The chemical, metallic lustre of poorly wielded aspartame won’t get a tonic brand too far these days.

Double Dutch has been receiving plaudits for its Skinny Tonic Water. The reduced-sugar tonic was named category champion at Class bar magazine’s Bartenders’ Brand Awards, beating competition from full-calorie tonics.

“Consumers are paying more attention to sugar levels and ingredients, particularly when they’re choosing premium products,” says co-founder Raissa de Haas. “They still want a drink that feels indulgent and flavourful, but they also appreciate options that feel lighter and more balanced.

“That’s why getting the flavour profile right in a reduced-sugar tonic is so important. If you remove sugar without maintaining balance, bitterness and body, the drink can feel thin or less satisfying.

“The goal is to create something that delivers the same quality of experience while simply offering a lighter alternative.”

Reducing the amount of added sugar while rejecting the use of artificial alternatives is also the approach of Germany’s Thomas Henry. In keeping with the brand’s commitment to the use of artificial flavours, it has produced a tonic with a drier profile. “The Dry Tonic has 30% less sugar compared to the classic tonic,” says Frizzarin. “But we will not go further down on this one, as we believe that to have a balanced drink, you also need a certain amount of sweetness in it.

“Some other brands, including the biggest premium mixer brand on the market, use substitutes of real sugar to be able to reduce the sugar content in the nutrition, but in the end, the artificial or alternative sweetening agents that they use are not natural - it is important not to go down that lane.

“Some of our competitors have sugar levels of 3g or 4g of sugar per 10cl. We understand that here the competition tries to be in line with consumer trends, but at the same time, it is impossible to have a good drink experience using a mixer with 4g of sugar per 10cl.”

Balancing the demands of the consumer with the requirement to produce a great-tasting product has always been the challenge for any brand, but it’s of particular importance in a category like tonic water where competition is so fierce.

Three Cents has taken a slightly different approach to Thomas Henry by offering its customers a full-calorie tonic, a dry version and a zero-sugar option sweetened with sucralose and acesulfame K.

“We want to ensure bartenders have choice throughout the entire Three Cents range, so although all our products are free from artificial colours and preservatives, it was important to us to introduce low-calorie equivalents to our hero bottles,” says Three Cents general manager and co-founder, George Bagos.

“The Three Cents Zero Sugar line features a sugar-free tonic water, offering the same taste and premium quality. For a happy medium, there’s also the Dry Tonic, which is a slimline version of a classic tonic water.”

In the UK, London Essence has also opted for what it describes as “the UK’s only zero sugar tonic free from artificial sweeteners”. The launch instead derives its sweetness from a stevia plant extract.

“[The] new Zero Sugar Tonic Water is catering to a new generation of shoppers seeking health-conscious choices without compromising on taste,” says Goldman.

“That’s why London Essence Zero Sugar Tonic Water has been created, designed to meet the demand for low-sugar options, ensuring there is zero missing out for health-conscious consumers.

“[With the launch], London Essence’s mixing range is entering a new era with this innovation, ensuring it remains at the forefront of evolving socialising trends and the clear need to provide options for consumers who want to prioritise both health goals and social occasions.”

Low-calorie tonic is far from novel, but it’s never been more important for brands to consider how they are meeting consumer needs and approaching reduced-sugar innovation within the premium space. There’s never been a larger consumer base of people seeking better-for-you alternatives, and a high-quality, low-sugar tonic water can mean that there is still space for a premium G&T – that is, if they can find the time between ice baths.