Nick Sourmpatis leaves The Clumies

23 April, 2026
By Oli Dodd

The Clumsies head bar manager, Nick Sourmpatis, has announced that he will be leaving the Athens bar after almost nine years. 

Sourmpatis joined the team in August 2017 and has helped the bar to numerous accolades including seven placements on The World’s 50 Best Bars and The Legend of the List award in 2023. 

In 2019, Sourmpatis was named Diageo World Class Greece winner.  

Taking to Instagram, Sourmpatis said in a statement: “Some places drag you in from the doorIstill remember the opening of that place and the feeling that I had looking at the bar. It felt like a piece of me, like a puzzle I had to put myself in to be completed.  

“Finally, I achieved it and I felt everything I thought I would… Lots of ups and downs, lots of travel and lots of love… Once a clumsy, always a clumsy. 

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