Nick Sourmpatis leaves The Clumies

Sourmpatis joined the team in August 2017 and has helped the bar to numerous accolades including seven placements on The World’s 50 Best Bars and The Legend of the List award in 2023.

Taking to Instagram, Sourmpatis said in a statement: “Some places drag you in from the door. Istill remember the opening of that place and the feeling that I had looking at the” bar. It felt like a piece of me, like a puzzle I had to put myself in to be completed.