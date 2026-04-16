Franklin & Sons to accelerate US growth

UK-based mixer brand, Franklin & Sons, has appointed Endurance Brands LLC, part of The Sheehan Family Companies as its exclusive master importer for the US.

Having operated in the US since 2020, the appointment of Endurance Brands comes as the brand looks to accelerate growth and increase distribution.

The partnership will increase Franklin & Son’s presence from 13 states currently to a target of 30 states by the end of 2026. Key focus markets include the Midwest and West Coast.

Franklin & Sons is also expanding its US SKU portfolio, introducing both Elderflower & Cucumber Tonic Water and Yuzu Soda this year.

David Bertoldi at Endurance Brands said: “Franklin & Sons represents the standard of premium, authentic brands we’re proud to bring to the US market through Endurance Brands. Their heritage, craftsmanship, and commitment to quality make them a natural fit for our portfolio, and we’re excited to work together to expand their presence and introduce more consumers to their exceptional range of mixers and soft drinks. With the backing and experience of the Sheehan Family Companies, we’re well positioned to help build meaningful distribution and long-term growth for the brand.”