Menu of the month: Hero Bar

Here, the design of the venue and the drinks themselves draw inspiration from heroes, both real and of fantasy.

“Hero has got a really cool vibe to it,” says Richie Barrow, the group food & beverage general manager for Tribe Hotels Group, which owns Nairobi’s Trademark Hotel, home to Hero Bar.

“One of the reasons that it’s made some waves perhaps, is that it’s not what you’d probably think of if you were to think of an African bar. I don’t think you’d typically think of a superhero-themed space with graffiti on the walls.

“What’s nice is that it’s a very modern representation of African bartending.”

Barbossa

Barbossa draws its inspiration from the classic Piña Colada,” explains Barrow. “The goal was to reinterpret this well-loved drink by creating a version that is crystal clear, while preserving its signature texture and vibrant flavours. The result is a refined, elegant expression that captures the essence of the original in a visually striking, transparent form.

“The name Barbossa is inspired by the anti-hero pirate from Pirates of the Caribbean, reflecting both a sense of adventure and the Hero concept behind the drink while evoking the flavours of the Caribbean.”

White rum, coconut liqueur, pineapple juice, lime juice, simple syrup, coconut milk, full-fat milk, desiccated coconut

Method: Heat the milk and coconut milk on low heat until warm, remove from heat and add lime juice to curdle the milk. Slowly add the pineapple juice, rum, coconut liqueur and simple syrup. Stir and refrigerate for 12 hours. Strain using a Superbag to clarify. Bottle and store in the fridge, ready to serve.

Serve 15cl of the pre-batched liquid over cubed ice and garnish with coconut shavings.

Ode to Lucy

Rémy Martin VSOP, Cointreau, ginger, strawberry tea, grapefruit juice

Infinity

KO Tambuzi gin, homemade aromatic bitters, lime juice

Highly Sassy

Berbere-infused Ketel One vodka, passion baobab syrup, black tea, lime