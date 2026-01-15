Sotiris Konomi on bringing secrecy back to the speakeasy

Shay Waterworth meets the man who has returned the speakeasy bar to its original format. And the hush-hush tactics are proving profitable

Ironic is a word often misused. But speakeasy bars advertising location and opening times via social media is true irony. Sotiris Konomi, ‘head of spies’ at The Spy Bar in Raffles, London, wants to bring back espionage to the so-called speakeasy.

In an underground space once occupied by MI5 in The Old War Office, The Spy Bar is invisible online, with no Instagram page or website, and photography is strictly forbidden.

“It was a bold move to ban phones,” says Konomi. “It was frustrating at first because you obviously can’t market yourself as easily as other bars, but we’re trying to bring back the speakeasy bar in 2026.”

The bar itself pays homage to the stories of undercover agents and the legacy of James Bond, highlighted by the full-scale Aston Martin DB5, which adorns the back bar. But while the world of espionage is serious, Konomi wants to bring fun to the bar. “Without phones, people have to interact more, engage with people, the music and appreciate the drinks as they are,” he says. “People also dance, flirt and have a good time, which I think we’ve lost in the majority of cocktail bars today.”

The Spy Bar has soul and funk Thursdays and Friday disco nights, where the team actively encourages dancing.

“One of the biggest compliments we’ve received was from Erik Lorincz (owner of Kwant, Mayfair), who said we’re the first speakeasy bar he’s been to which doesn’t just play jazz music.”

Team building

Awards are an ambition, particularly The World’s 50 Best Bars, but Konomi insists the fundamentals are more important.

“Building a strong team, being busy and making money are the most important,” adds Konomi. “I make sure I’m working every Thursday, Friday and Saturday but also, I couldn’t travel the world representing a bar which was empty and not making money, it makes no sense. And I can’t play the game with everyone, I have to like them because I have too strong a personality not to.”

Konomi takes pride in the financial success of the bar, which it has achieved despite being underground without a social media presence, and with just 15% of its guests throughout November staying in the hotel.

“Another trend I’ve noticed is that bars are trying to separate themselves from the hotel they’re in.

“It’s not considered cool to be a hotel bar and everyone wants to appear independent, but we take pride in being a bar in Raffles – it’s a privilege.

“On the one hand, we’re a very serious bar with a serious concept, a technical laboratory and in a luxury hotel. But all we want to do is provide great drinks and have fun, the way people used to.”