Credit: Fabian Wester

Hampus Thunholm leaves Röda Huset

08 January, 2026
By Eleanor Yates

The move will see Thunholm working on a new project in Bangkok from March, with a solo project provisionally set to launch at the end of this year, he told Drinks International.

Thunholm opened Röda Huset in November 2021 with the bar most recently being ranked at No.35 on The World’s 50 Best Bars List 2025.

“After an unforgettable journey, it is time for me to say thank you and goodbye to Röda Huset.

“Working here has been one of the most defining chapters of my career. I've had the privilege to grow alongside an exceptional team, to push Scandinavian flavour in new directions, and to welcome guests from all over the world who have trusted us with their evenings. Röda Huset has never just been a bar to me - it has been a creative home, a laboratory, and a family.

“I am deeply grateful to everyone who shared this path with me: my colleagues, our partners, and the community that supported us every step of the way. Your passion and dedication have inspired me daily, and I carry those experiences with me into everything I do next.

“While I am stepping into a new chapter, Röda Huset will always remain a part of who I am. I'm proud of what we built together, and excited to see how the bar continues to evolve. Thank you for the memories, the challenges, and the moments I'll never forget,” Thunholm said in a statement on Instagram. 

Keywords: hampus thunholm, röda huset




Comment

