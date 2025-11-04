Equal Measures expands into wine sector

UK’s leading non-profit for driving inclusivity and diversity within the hospitality industry, Equal Measures, has announced its expansion into supporting underrepresented people working within the UK wine industry.

The organisation has partnered with Queena Wong, founder of Curious Vines, and the WSET to support the non-profit’s beneficiaries with WSET Level 1, 2 and 3 Awards in Wine.

Since its formation in 2020, Equal Measures has provided fully funded WSET Level 1, 2 and 3 Awards in Spirits. This expansion marks the first time it will offer the equivalent wine qualifications.

“It has always been important to us to grow in a way that ensures longevity and allows us to support the needs of our industry in the best way possible,” said Vicky Ilankovan, executive director of Equal Measures UK.

“Over the last four years, Equal Measures has solidified its reputation as a strong advocate for education, safeguarding, and inclusion in the spirits and cocktail scenes within the industry. Now, as we are entering our fifth year, we believe it is the right time to expand into wine. We are doing so gradually, backed by knowledge, experience, and an award-winning approach made stronger by deep connections within the sector.”

Equal Measures UK has already begun accepting 2026 beneficiary applications from workers within the wine industry. Eligible wine industry professionals can apply here.

Equal Measures UK will also be expanding its mentor pool to include leading global wine industry experts. To apply, please email vicky@equalmeasuresuk.org.