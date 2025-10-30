Zamora Company acquires majority stake in Godeval

Licor 43 owner Zamora Company has acquired a majority stake in Bodegas Godeval in the Valdeorras region in Galicia, Spain.

The acquisition adds to Zamora’s premium wine portfolio which includes Ramón Bilbao and Mar de Frades.

“As a family business, we believe in building long-term value based on authentic brands with soul and roots. Godeval represents all of that: history, quality and a deep respect for its origins,” said José María de Santiago, president of Zamora Company.

“This acquisition allows us to continue expanding our commitment to Spanish wine of excellence, and to do so through a pioneering and emblematic project. Our intention is to accompany Godeval so that, based on its essence and uniqueness, it becomes a new success story within the Zamora Company family of premium wines, as was the case with Ramón Bilbao, now the best-selling and most recognised Spanish wine both within and beyond our borders.”

Godeval has more than 50 hectares of vineyards over 246 plots and currently produces 150,000 bottles each year.

All of the winery’s four bottlings are made with the Godello grape, a varietal native to Galicia.

“The incorporation of Godeval complements and strengthens our wine division and opens up a path for growth with one of the best performing and fastest growing white varieties in Spain,” said Javier Pijoan, chief executive of Zamora Company.

“The Godello variety has enormous potential to connect with consumers who are looking for authentic, high-quality wines with regional identity. Furthermore, Godeval fits naturally into our business model, creating synergies with other brands, both in national distribution and in international markets.”