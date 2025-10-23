The changing face of North African hospitality

When you think of North Africa, images of vibrant souks, aromatic spices, and warm hospitality probably come to mind. But beyond their stunning landscapes and rich heritage, Northern African countries are quietly – yet confidently – announcing themselves to the global cocktail and beverage scene.

Having spent a few years living in France before moving back to Morocco, I quickly realised something: the way we drink here is nothing like in Europe.

First, alcohol consumption in Morocco is regulated and the country’s multicultural history has shaped a rich and varied drinking culture. The Moroccan-Jewish community, historically permitted to consume alcohol, played an important role in developing the diversity of drinks now available. Today, the beverage scene blends the best of both worlds: traditional non-alcoholic staples and a growing repertoire of sophisticated alcoholic offerings. This unique fusion reflects Morocco’s ability to honour its roots while embracing modern trends.

And no exploration of Morocco’s beverage culture would be complete without mentioning mahia, a traditional distilled spirit made from figs or dates. Similar to other fruit-based spirits found across the Mediterranean, mahia carries deep cultural significance and is often tied to celebrations and family traditions. Additionally, Fes is known for its local beer, while Meknès and the southern regions are celebrated for their robust and flavourful wines. These local specialities are increasingly finding their way into cocktails, giving Morocco’s bar scene a distinct identity.

In France, having a drink is about the experience – savouring a great glass of wine, sharing a moment with friends, or finding the perfect pairing with a meal. Quality matters and every beverage has its moment: a beer or a cocktail to start the evening, followed by a carefully selected wine to elevate the meal. In North Africa, it has traditionally been a different story.

Drinking here has often been more about celebration or simply getting tipsy, rather than the slow, thoughtful enjoyment of a drink. But just like our food culture, that’s starting to change. Not so long ago, a ‘good meal’ here meant a table overflowing with food – the more, the better.

Today, people are much more mindful, valuing quality ingredients over sheer quantity. A big part of that shift is thanks to the growing number of international chefs choosing to settle in North Africa, particularly Morocco. They’ve brought new perspectives – ones that respect local ingredients while reimagining how they’re used. I believe the same transformation is now happening in the bar scene. As the region opens up, we’re beginning to see bartenders express their creativity and culture through their cocktails – and honestly, this is just the beginning of something exciting.

The new wave of North African bars

Morocco’s cocktail scene leads North Africa and it’s growing fast. Tourism has played a major role in this evolution, with international travellers seeking unique and memorable drinking experiences. At the same time, Moroccans are travelling more, bringing home global mixology trends and inspiring a new wave of creativity. Today, cocktail menus across the country are blending local ingredients – think dates, saffron, ginger, or aromatic herbs – with international techniques, creating drinks that are both innovative and distinctly Moroccan.

The first true mixology bar in Morocco, Baromètre in Marrakech is a hidden gem tucked away in Guéliz. Its speakeasy-style atmosphere feels mysterious yet welcoming. The team are known for their expertise and creativity, crafting cocktails with house-made infusions and macerations that blend Moroccan flavours with modern techniques. Also in the city is Le Churchill, inside the luxurious La Mamounia Hotel – a timeless space of elegance and sophistication. Inspired by vintage Pullman train cars, this intimate bar offers a plush, refined environment perfect for enjoying high-end cocktails or a glass of champagne in a quiet, elegant setting.

But Morocco is not alone. In Egypt, there has been the likes of Shinko in Cairo, a high-class cocktail lounge, with wood and a dark green décor, that offered one of the most luxurious drinking experiences in North Africa, with a specialism in Martinis and other refined classic cocktails. Where there are hotels and tourists in North Africa, there are more bars serving cocktails that tap into local culture.

Bars – particularly in hotels – continue to bring cocktail culture to North Africa but also North Africa to cocktail culture. And now, being a bartender is no longer the taboo it used to be 20 years ago. Today, we’re seeing more diversity behind the bar, with women stepping confidently into the industry – a shift that’s both exciting and inspiring.

Personally, I’ve been actively involved in local hospitality schools, contributing to Women Empowerment programmes and supporting the Bar World of Tomorrow initiative. These efforts are about more than just technical training; they’re about building a culture of awareness, responsibility and creativity for the next generation of bartenders. What excites me most is the diversity of this new wave. It’s not just Moroccan talent anymore – it’s a vibrant mix of passionate professionals from all across Africa, each bringing their own culture, flavours, and stories to the glass.

This fusion is what I believe will shape the future of cocktails in the region, making the scene richer, more authentic, and uniquely North African.