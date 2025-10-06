East London Liquor Co moves to new brand home

Following a decade at its Bow Wharf distillery, East London Liquor Co has announced the opening of a new brand home in London Fields.

The new venue, on Mentmore Terrace, has been described by the brand as “an altar to new world whisky” and alongside the company’s commercial offices the space will house a “custom lab to spearhead new product development”, a “whisky blending room designed to welcome both consumers and drinks industry professionals”, and “facilities to run WSET Levels 2 and 3 training for the drinks trade”.

The move will also mark a change in the way the company produces spirits. The London-based producer has announced it is transitioning to a nomadic operating structure, leveraging its network of partner distilleries to produce its portfolio.

“In the current economic climate where overheads and labour costs are only going one way, the sustainable model for us as an indie producer is to retain our production team and all their expertise in-house and be nomadic in our distilling locations,” explained founder Alex Wolpert.

“We have a phenomenal network of partner distilleries, and our team are incredibly excited to be working with them. Our approach is doggedly pragmatic to future-proof the business. Our new operational setup allows us to hold on to what has always been most important; making our own spirits and serving our industry and community. It’s as simple as that. Our number one priority was to find a liquid development and experiential space.”

To coincide with the opening of the London Fields brand home, the company has also announced its first new product release in three years.

East London Threads is a blended whisky developed in partnership with Compass Box founder, John Glaser.

Speaking on the collaboration, Glaser said: “My role was to help Alex and [head of whisky] Sam [Garbutt] bring clarity to their vision and support the creative process, from defining what they wanted the whisky to say, to how they could get there.

“They did the real work. This whisky is all theirs. I just helped coach from the sidelines. What they’ve made is bold, delicious, and refreshingly unpretentious - a whisky with real soul and purpose.”

In 2023, East London Liquor entered administration following “harsh new conditions” on its Time to Pay agreement with HMRC.

The company was bought out of administration by Wolpert in December 2023.