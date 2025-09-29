Winners, losers, and what’s next: a buyers’ guide to TFWA Cannes

More than 100 wine and spirits companies will be exhibiting at this month’s show, but what should buyers be on the lookout for? Joe Bates investigates

Buyers heading to the TFWA World Exhibition in Cannes later this month will find a travel retail drinks market in transition, with clear category winners emerging alongside pockets of challenge in what is proving to be one of the most volatile years since the onset of the pandemic. Against this backdrop, this year’s show will serve as a crucial platform for retailers to assess new product pipelines, identify growth opportunities, and refine their assortments for the year ahead.

Tequila leads the way

Tequila continues to be the star performer, easily outperforming every other white spirits category last year, according to the IWSR Drinks Market Analysis. North America remains a regional stronghold for the Mexican spirit, but the category has also been fast gaining ground in more far-flung markets over the past year, including the UK, India, Thailand and South Korea.

2025 has seen some high-profile prestige launches from both Patrón (Bacardi GTR) and Don Julio (Diageo Global Travel). The former has rolled out Patrón el Alto, a luxury blend of extra añejo, añejo and reposado tequilas, into the Indian, UK and Spanish markets this year, running multi-media campaigns with Punjabi music star Karan Aujla in India, and collaborating with top Ibiza nightclub Ushuaia Ibiza for promotions at selected UK and Spanish airports.

Diageo Global Travel teamed up with Korean DJ Peggy Gou to launch the limited-edition Don Julio bottle, Don Julio 194Gou, at airports globally in April. Gou, famous for her contemporary style and influence across the worlds of music, fashion and art, left her distinctive mark on the bottle design.

In Cannes at the TFWA World Exhibition later this month, Proximo Global Travel Retail will launch the first travel retail exclusive from 1800 Tequila. 1800 Tequila Triple Cask Añejo is an aged expression inspired by the brand’s pioneering founder. Bottled at 40% abv in a 1-litre format, the new tequila will debut to buyers at the show ahead of a global travel retail rollout in 2026.

The launch follows the introduction of 1800 Guachimonton, a super-premium expression, in Vienna and Frankfurt airports this summer in partnership with German travel retail giant Gebr Heinemann. Made with 100% Blue Weber agave and finished in orange tequila liqueur casks, Guachimonton is inspired by the ancient pyramids of the UNESCO World Heritage Los Guachimontones site in Jalisco, Mexico.

“We see a lot of headroom for growth in the tequila category, and 1800 Tequila is a leader in the GTR market,” says head of GTR at Proximo Roy Summers. “1800 Tequila is the number three brand in the duty-free channel on volume terms and is growing ahead of the category across both volume and value.”

This year’s Cannes show will also see the global duty free launch of Nohaca, a high-end tequila launched last year domestically in selected on-trade locations by ex-Silent Pool gin executive Adam Dobson. “Where mainstream players trade on celebrity and inflated pricing with faux-luxe positioning, Nohaca elevates Mexican craftsmanship and storytelling,” insists Dobson. “With 100% recycled glass bottles, additive-free tequila at 42% abv, and exclusive 1-litre formats for GTR, it delivers shelf-disruptive design and exceptional liquid.

“Over the next three years, Nohaca aims to secure a 1% share of the $1bn-plus ultra-premium tequila category, driven by a targeted expansion strategy across key GTR hubs in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Asia,” he adds. “The focus will be on curated placements – flagship airports, luxury cruise lines, and prestige duty free retailers – supported by advocacy-led brand activations, localised storytelling, and global tastemaker collaborations.”

Mixed fortunes for gin

In contrast to tequila, gin’s fortunes in travel retail have been more muted. This year, sales in mature markets such as the UK have struggled with travel retailers cutting their in-store selections of underperforming lines and relying on multi-purchase price deals to drive sales. In contrast, sales of premium-plus gins have been brighter in non-traditional gin markets, such as Brazil, Japan and Argentina.

Despite the challenging conditions, there is a sprinkling of gin launches for buyers to seek out in Cannes. For instance, Edinburgh Gin, owned by Ian Macleod Distillers, will unveil a new range of 22% abv GTR-exclusive gin liqueurs. The new Elevated Editions range includes three specially developed flavours: Rhubarb & Ginger, Raspberry and Blood Orange & Ginger, each priced at £12.

Other gin launches to be unveiled at the show include an RTD version of Crafter’s Gin from Estonian spirits producer Liviko and Citadelle x Extime, a 1-litre version of the French gin from Maison Ferrand, which travellers at Paris Charles de Gaulle will be able to personalise from November onwards. Meanwhile, Spanish sherry producer Osborne will unveil a new 50ml miniature version of its Gold 999.9 gin.

Scotch faces market challenges

Scotch whisky has retained its position as the bestselling spirit category in travel retail, but this bedrock sector has not proven immune to the headwinds buffeting the overall travel retail business, especially the decline in spending by Chinese travellers. For instance, Diageo, the owner of Johnnie Walker, still the top-selling Scotch in travel retail, posted a steep 24.3% drop in its Asian travel retail sales in the 12 months ending 30 June 2025. The company attributed the decline to softer consumption and continued retailer inventory destocking.

Medium-priced blends seem to be under the most pressure, but the high-end malt sub-category remains very active, with plenty of new releases to be found at this month’s TFWA show. For instance, William Grant & Sons will be exhibiting the new Glenfiddich 19 Year Old, a £130 release matured in hand-selected American and European oak casks.

The new 43% abv expression was developed in partnership with the Aston Martin Formula One team following a long-term partnership deal signed between the Speyside distillery and the British sports car manufacturer last November. “Through this collaboration, we invite enthusiasts worldwide to engage with these two iconic brands in bold new ways and create memorable moments that reach far beyond the racetrack,” says Glenfiddich brand director Claudia Falcone.

Meanwhile, Ian Macleod Distillers (IMD) will be showcasing single malt whiskies from fellow family-owned Scotch distiller J&G Grant for the first time in Cannes, following the signing of a recent distribution agreement between the two companies. The J&G Grant assortment will boast two new travel retail exclusive expressions, Glenfarclas 11 Year Old, priced at £49.99, and Glenfarclas 16 Year Old, at £79.99, as well as the ultra-premium Glenfarclas 35 Year Old, positioned at £765.

From its own stable of brands, IMD will launch Rosebank Single Malt Vintage Release III, the third release in a collection of five travel-exclusive expressions from the Lowland distillery, which IMD acquired in 2017 after it had been mothballed since 1993. With a recommended price of £3,900, this new triple-distilled, 47.5% abv malt, light and floral in character, is 33 years old and limited to only 350 bottles.

It won’t all be about malts in Cannes, however. French multinational La Martiniquaise will be unveiling a new international marketing campaign for its Label 5 blended whisky, as well as a new age statement release Cutty Sark whisky, the blended Scotch La Martiniquaise acquired from Edrington in 2018. The company will also unveil a new Beehive Brandy Gold expression, which will be focused on the Gulf states.

“We are now among the top five whisky players in GTR,” a company spokesperson says. “We are proud of this success, which has been built over the years. Today, our position in the Middle East and particularly in Dubai is especially strong. The European duty free market also remains an important growth drive for us.”

Grey Goose Altius launches with DDF

Vodka sales were flat in travel retail last year, but this year has seen some high-profile premium-plus launches. For instance, in July, Bacardi GTR unveiled Grey Goose Altius, a 40% abv wheat vodka chilled and filtered at glacial temperatures of -24°C, with Dubai Duty Free before a wider travel retail launch later in the year.

The same month also saw British perfumer Jo Malone launch her own three-strong Jo Vodka range at 100 airports worldwide in a tie-up with Avolta. Developed in partnership with G&J Distillers master distiller Joanne Moore, all three premium fusion vodka expressions are priced at £29.99 in duty free.

“Jo Vodka sets itself apart from traditional vodka brands by bringing a bold new perspective to the super-premium category, one deeply rooted in sensory storytelling,” says Malone. “Rather than relying on heritage, Jo Vodka explores the emotional layers of memory, experience and personal connection. The bottle is crowned with a distinctive red stopper, my signature red dot, symbolising a red compass that guides and captivates. It’s a striking detail designed to ensure Jo Vodka stands out on the shelf.”

Cacique to go global

Rum continues to underperform in travel retail compared to the wider domestic market, but this year’s TFWA World Exhibition will see some notable launches. For instance, La Martiniquaise will unveil Cacique, the Venezuelan rum it acquired from Diageo. Described as a “hidden gem” by the company, and already possessing a strong position in the Spanish domestic market, its new owner plans to relaunch the brand on a global scale, including the duty free channel.

Meanwhile, Maison Ferrand will unveil a new 1-litre version of its flagship Planteray XO rum. “This new travel-exclusive format, launched earlier this year, will be joined by two Planteray gifting packs designed to make sharing rum even more joyful,” says a company spokesperson.

For buyers, the breadth of new launches in Cannes underlines both the resilience and the recalibration of the global travel retail drinks sector.

Success in the year ahead will depend on selecting the right mix of innovation, exclusivity and premiumisation to match evolving traveller demand.

Wine review: travellers look for value

Sales trends within the wine category have also been shifting. Last year, champagne recorded a low single-digit dip in travel retail sales, according to the IWSR, while other sparkling wines grew as travellers sought out more accessibly priced options. In Cannes this month, Henkell Freixenet, the world’s biggest sparkling wine producer, will showcase novelties from its two strategic brands, Mionetto prosecco and Freixenet, following a strong performance in travel retail during the first half of 2025.

Capitalising on the growth of alcohol-free wines in the domestic arena, Henkell Freixenet will highlight the new Freixenet alcohol-free Diamond Range, which comprises two sparkling and two still wines packaged in the brand’s distinctive diamond bottles. The company insists all four wines will be low-sugar (below 30g/l) and low-calorie. A new Freixenet Cordon Negro alcohol-free will also be a highlight.

Capitalising on the worldwide Spritz trend, the Mionetto Spritz Kit, first launched in 2023 and available in a no-alcohol version, will also be a focus for Henkell Freixenet at the show. The kit, which allows travellers to make a Prosecco Spritz their way, has already proved highly successful in travel retail markets such as Germany, Poland, France and the US.

Henkell Freixenet is also looking to leverage growing consumer awareness about crémant with its Gratien & Meyer brand. “Crémant is a style of wine that’s similar to champagne, but affordable and therefore especially attractive for everyone longing for a top premium sparkling experience,” says Ramon Olive, head of sales, GTR, at Henkell Freixenet.

English sparkling wine group Nyetimber will be in Cannes, following a strong start to 2025, which has seen the company make a breakthrough in-flight listing onboard British Airways first-class service. The last quarter of the year will also see Nyetimber, which owns English whisky producer The Lakes Distillery, run large-scale airport promotions at UK airports with duty free retailer Avolta.

In Cannes, Nyetimber will showcase its newly updated gift-box packaging across its core range, including its Classic Cuvée Multi-Vintage. “This refined presentation is designed to enhance gifting appeal in the travel retail environment and will be introduced to key GTR partners following TFWA in Cannes,” says Nyetimber head of international sales, Karl Thögersen.

Vinarchy to showcase global portfolio

Vinarchy, the new wine multinational formed in April this year from the integration of Accolade Wines and the Australian, New Zealand and Spanish wine brands acquired from Pernod Ricard by parent company Australian Wine Holdco, will make its Cannes debut this year.

With annual sales of more than A$1.5bn, Vinarchy’s portfolio includes Hardy’s, the second-bestselling Australian wine, Campo Viejo, the number-one Rioja brand worldwide, Australia’s Jacob’s Creek, and a portfolio of prestige wines, including St Hugo, Orlando, Church Road, Ysios and Tarsus.

“With the integration of these exceptional brands, we now offer one of the most comprehensive wine portfolios in the channel, from entry-level favourites to premium and iconic wines with true global appeal,” says Jeff Bond, channel director EMEA – Distributors & Global Travel Retail, Vinarchy. “Travel retail is a critical brand-building platform for Vinarchy, and we see an enormous opportunity to work with our partners to elevate the wine experience for travelling consumers.”

B&G to celebrate tricentennial

Celebrating its 300th anniversary this year, French wine group Barton & Guestier (B&G) has seen its travel retail sales grow 15% in 2025. “Our recent activations celebrating Barton & Guestier’s 300th anniversary and the prestigious title of European Winery of the Year have generated significant visibility and boosted sales, especially across Europe,” says trade marketing & communications manager Petra Frebault.

In Cannes, B&G will display B&G Duché d’Uzes Heritage, a wine celebrating the Bordeaux wine company’s tricentennial made from grapes grown in the Duché d’Uzes appellation, located in the southern Rhône Valley. A blend of Syrah (63%) and Grenache (37%), this 2024 vintage wine is wood aged for six months.

The company will also launch Côtes de Provence Rosé Tourmaline 2024, a pale pink release with a colourful bottle illustration created by Isaure Atelier, a French artist based in Montreal. A blend of 37% Grenache, 25% Syrah, 22% Cinsault, 7% Rolle, 6% Carignan and 3% Mourvèdre, this new rosé has a fruity nose with peach, apple and apricot notes, and a bright, fresh palate with red fruit flavours.

Port’s GTR revival

Port wine has traditionally had a small presence in travel retail, but strong international tourism growth in Portugal, with tourism revenue growing 8.8% in 2024, has given the fortified wine a boost in recent years. The category’s major players are also belatedly waking up to travel retail’s role as an excellent shop window for premium-plus wines and have invested in the channel accordingly.

In Cannes, for instance, Symington will showcase Graham’s 80 Year Old Tawny Port, as well as a new travel retail-exclusive wine joining the Graham’s Flight Collection, which already includes Graham’s 2003 Single Harvest. “Details are still a work in progress,” says a company spokesperson, “but [the wine] will be revealed at Cannes for the first time.”

The spokesperson adds that 2025 has been the most unpredictable year in travel retail since Covid. “The first five months of the year were particularly challenging. However, since June, we’ve seen a strong recovery that has brought our overall performance largely in line with 2024. This recovery is encouraging, especially due to the current global headwinds.”

Meanwhile, The Fladgate Partnership will unveil Taylor’s London City Edition, a travel exclusive, with packaging featuring an illustrated map of the UK capital displaying some of its most famous landmarks. Building on the success of the travel retail-exclusive Port City Edition, which launched in 2023, the London City Edition has already arrived on shelf earlier in the year at World Duty Free at London Heathrow Terminal 5.

A final word on vermouth

If port wine has traditionally had a low profile in travel retail, vermouth’s has been virtually non-existent. Yet the premiumisation of the category in recent years and growing consumer interest in classic cocktails are giving vermouth a new lease of life in the channel. In Cannes, for instance, Familia Torres will launch Casals Mediterranean Vermouth 0.0%, a non-alcoholic version of the original, which was based on an old family recipe, containing 20 hand-pressed botanicals.