Ardgowan Distillery Company expands global presence

The distillery, which was completed in June 2025, is also the home of the Clydebuilt whisky brand.

In August 2025, an agreement was reached between Ardgowan Distillery Company and Kammer-Kirsch GmbH, a German spirits importer.

The deal gives Kammer-Kirsch exclusive distribution rights for the Ardgowan product portfolio in Germany.

Additional routes to market have been secured through distribution partners Roy + Co in Canada, Galatea AB in Sweden, and Single Malt Sdn Bhd, who cover Singapore and Malaysia.

“These new partnerships mark a significant step in Ardgowan’s journey as we bring our boutique Clydebuilt brand and future Ardgowan Single Malt to discerning whisky drinkers in these important markets. Consumers in these countries hold a strong appreciation for Scotch whisky, and by working closely with our new partners, we can share our enthusiasm for quality, innovation and craftsmanship on a much wider scale,” said Ardgowan’s sales and marketing director, David Keir.

The distillery, which began producing its Ardgowan spirit in June this year, is the “first new distillery in Inverclyde for over a century and is built with sustainability at its core”, the distillery said.