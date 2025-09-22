Menu of the month: Bar Us

Co-founders Taln Rojanavanich and Aum Sawaengsupt had an atypical introduction to the bar industry, and this is represented in their highly inventive cocktail list.

Where many budding bartenders learn to balance drinks through classics, the pair’s approach is almost entirely flavour led, with many of the bar’s inventions taking direct inspiration from dishes and flavour combinations from the culinary world.

This melding of disciplines is on show in the bar’s extensive drinks list, which reads more like a menu in a trendy bistro than a cocktail bar.

“We designed our menu to be like a restaurant menu – we have starters, main courses and desserts and the cocktails are divided between them based on their character,” explains Rojanavanich.

“Our starters are usually light and refreshing, the mains are often more adventurous with more savoury and umami flavours, and our desserts tend to be fruitier, aromatic and comforting.

“We also have a section called All Night, which are our twists on classics, and we’re launching a new section called Lime, which is about creating modern, tiki-style serves but using Southeast Asian ingredients.”

Pad Thai

A drink from the main course section of Bar Us’ menu is inspired by perhaps its country’s most well-known dish. The Pad Thai is one of several cocktails which draw inspiration, and take their name, from cuisine – others include Pizza Margherita, Ramen, and Tiramisu.

“It’s inspired by the ingredients,” says Rojanavanich. “We start with leek and tamarind as a base, then it’s all about balancing and pairing the flavours.”

Leek distillate, chili oil, red shallot, sugarcane, coconut, tamarind, nut syrup, ginger brine, modern sour

Technique: Redistill the leek to achieve “a strong leek aroma without too much flavour”. Then fat wash vodka with a chili oil made using dried red chili and red shallot.

Combine all ingredients, stir and serve in a rocks glass over a big cube of ice. Garnish with a burnt pickled onion.

Coriander + Cucumber + Roasted Rice

Coriander distillate, Hendrick’s gin, green apple, cucumber, green olive, roasted rice foam

Thai Tea Punch

Thai tea, Flor de Caña 12, condensed milk, evaporated milk, coconut nectar, lime, clarified milk punch

Guava Leaf + Green Chili + Kaffir Lime

Guava leaf, Botanist gin, green chili, kaffir lime, lychee, ginger brine, modern sour