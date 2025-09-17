Mark Geary (left) with Gordon & MacPhail chair, Neil Urquhart

Gordon & MacPhail appoints Mark Geary as chief executive

17 September, 2025
By Oli Dodd

Elgin-based single malt Scotch specialist, Gordon & MacPhail, has announced the appointment of Mark Geary as the company’s new chief executive.

Geary, who has previous experience in senior positions at Edrington, had been serving as an interim chief exec but will now take on the role permanently.

“Gordon & MacPhail is a company with an exceptional heritage and an ambitious vision for the future,” said Geary.

“I am excited to be joining the team at such a pivotal time and look forward to contributing my experience to help unlock growth opportunities for its brands on a global scale, while supporting the development of its talented people.”

The role will see Geary focus on building growth across the company’s portfolio which includes brands The Cairn and Benromach, which recently completed a multi-million-pound warehouse expansion.

“[Geary’s] proven track record in developing global brands, combined with his experience leading multi-country teams and delivering strategic growth, makes him an ideal fit as we continue to expand our international footprint and invest in the long-term future of our business,” said Neil Urquhart, chair at Gordon & MacPhail.

“I’m sure he will provide great leadership and support to our skilled and dedicated team as we deliver exceptional whiskies to our customers around the world”

