Hacha to close Bermondsey site

In a statement on Instagram, Hacha said the bar was “unexpectedly informed” that the Locke hotel group, in which the bar sits, is transitioning to move all its food and beverage in the UK and other key European locations in-house.

As a result of the decision, Hacha has been given notice to leave Bermonds Locke.

In the statement, Hacha co-founder, Deano Moncrieffe, said: “Emma and I are obviously devastated, sad, disappointed and frustrated to announce this. It has come as a complete shock to us as we planned to be there for at least five years. We were just starting to build something very special in Bermondsey, with a beautiful space and local community and a rapidly growing customer base and business.

"Our full team has invested so much energy, time and commitment to this site and it hurts for us to be in this position. For our small independent business it's going to be very challenging as this is so unexpected; we stand to lose 65% of our turnover in a few weeks time with no foresight to make a backup plan," added Moncrieffe.

Founders Moncrieffe and Emma Murphy opened the Bermondsey venue in February this year, ahead of the closure of Hacha’s Brixton venue, operating in partnership with Locke Hotels.

“We would like to thank our staff, our customers, our incredible brand partners, our extended Hacha team and everyone involved in making the last seven months so much fun. We couldn't have done this without you,” Moncrieffe continued.

“Please continue to support small independent businesses. We would love to see you in Bermondsey before we close. We will be announcing a few events later this week so keep an eye out or stop by if you are in the local area. Dalston remains open so please pop along to support us there if you can't make it down to Bermondsey. Every setback can lead to a step forward so we choose to approach this with positivity about what is next to come for us,” added Moncrieffe.

Customers with Christmas bookings at the Bermondsey site will be contacted to discuss options.