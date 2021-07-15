UK bar group reports record sales since reopening

British bar operator Arc Inspirations has reported that sales have increased by 35% compared to 2019 since it resumed trading in May.

The group reopened 15 out of its 17 bars across the north of England on May 15, and it has reported record sales in the ensuing weeks.

Leeds-based Arc Inspirations owns the Banyan, BOX and Manahatta bar brands.

Co-founder and chief executive Martin Wolstencroft said “To be delivering this performance in our business before restrictions have fully fallen away is testament to our fantastic teams, who have embraced the challenging situation and shown tremendous adaptability, plus a real desire to make the return of hospitality brilliant for our guests.

“We think it says a lot about the very strong culture that underpins our business and also the huge consumer demand for what we deliver every day.”

It highlighted Banyan in Leeds city centre as a star performer after it took almost £150,000 in a single week.

“As an industry, we have faced enormous challenges over the past 18 months and while there are clearly more ahead, we are proud to be seeing this level of sales performance,” added Wolstencroft. “It’s been a real collective effort, with teams moving venues to cover shifts – including the senior management team – and everyone digging in, staying committed and helping us to rebuild together.

“Our teams have been relentless with their positive work ethics, fighting for success and helping us to come back stronger than ever.”