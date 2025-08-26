Gordon & MacPhail completes warehouse expansion

26 August, 2025
By Eleanor Yates

Scotch whisky and spirits specialist, Gordon & MacPhail, has completed a multi-million-pound warehouse expansion at Benromach Distillery, as part of a long-term investment.

Gordon & MacPhail, owner of Benromach Distillery and The Cairn Distillery, created an additional three warehouses on the site as part of its first phase of warehouse expansion.

The completion of Warehouse 10 marks the end of this phase and alone will increase maturation capacity by more than 25%. 

Jade Crotty, head of compliance and infrastructure at Gordon & MacPhail, said: “At Gordon & MacPhail we are always thinking ahead to the future of the business. We continue to invest in the local and surrounding areas - through new warehouses, distilleries, and the careful refurbishment of historic buildings - to ensure our infrastructure meets the needs of today, and generations to come.

“The new warehouse complex at Benromach Distillery is just one example of this. Increasing our maturation capacity will allow us to continue to produce high-quality single malts across our portfolio of brands for decades to come," Crotty added.

In addition, Gordon & MacPhail is investing in the refurbishment of its spiritual home on South Street, Elgin. The project will see the creation of a visitor experience, showcasing Gordon & MacPhail’s heritage and legacy.

