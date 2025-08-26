Why prosecco can’t move past the spritz

With prosecco driven by the Aperol Spritz for some time, the industry’s top bars still need some convincing. By Eleanor Yates

In 2024, the prosecco designation recorded growth of 7.1%, and in the first six months of 2025 alone has seen 6.3% growth. This rise hasn’t come from established consumers of prosecco but emerging markets around the world. Aside from its main markets of the US, UK, Germany, France and Belgium, Russia has seen growth of 50.1%, Slovakia 25.6 %, Greece 45%, Denmark 41.4%, Croatia 69.9% and Moldova 106.6% says the Prosecco DOC Consortium. DOC president Giancarlo Guidolin says these emerging markets “open up new prospects for the internationalisation of prosecco”.

Guidolin adds: “In 2024, 660 million bottles of prosecco were sold, 82% of which were exported and only 18% consumed in Italy, confirming the designation’s very strong international vocation. Demand for prosecco continues to show positive signs in both established and emerging markets, positioning itself as a versatile and accessible product, and increasingly appreciated for everyday consumption and informal occasions.”

Acting as a backbone for the Spritz movement and as “an important part of the ‘aperitivo’ ritual”, according to Sandro Bottega, president of Bottega Spa, “the versatility makes it an excellent ingredient for light cocktails and other refreshing mixed drinks”. As more people take part in aperitivo culture, the Spritz, and primarily the Aperol Spritz, has seen a boom in consumption. The cocktail was recently named eighth in the Drinks International Cocktail Report and is a key driver for prosecco.

“The aperitif culture, an integral part of the Italian and European lifestyle, is also rapidly establishing itself in North America and Asia, opening up new opportunities for consumption,” says Guidolin.

Vanessa Lehmann, head of communications at Henkell Freixenet, says: “We observe a clear Spritz trend and great potential for this category. Prosecco also stands out for its versatility – whether as a classic aperitivo or mixed with limoncello, it offers multiple variations for any occasions. We expect the aperitivo trend to further boost the category as prosecco provides the perfect base for this.”

Riccardo Pasqua, chief executive of Pasqua Wines, adds: “The prosecco category manages to hold its own spot both on-premise and off-premise, making it the optimal choice for aperitifs regardless of consumption occasions and location. It manages to be appealing across generations and in different contexts, from the most formal and elegant to the trendiest among the new generations. Finally, it has achieved a dominant position in the mixology world as the whole world drinks Spritz for aperitifs.”

While brands can be excited with the continued growth of the Spritz, and prosecco as a result, there’s somewhat of a debate among the industry’s leading bartenders.

Sparkling element

In terms of prosecco drinks beyond the Aperol Spritz, Simone Caporale, co-founder of Sips in Barcelona, notes: “We regularly use prosecco in a variety of cocktails, both classic and house creations. It's a staple in our take on the Spritz, as well as in Bellinis. We also use it as a sparkling element in more traditional cocktails like the French 75, where it can be a playful, more affordable twist in place of champagne, or in a refreshing Champagne Punch.”

However, when it comes to prosecco’s role in five-star hotel bars and similar premium venues, there’s still some convincing to do. The general consensus seems to be that when people order fizz in these spaces, they expect champagne.

“Bubbles are amazing, but often prosecco is too high in both sweetness and acidity, lacking finesse in its bubble structure and doesn't do credit to the great wines from Italy,” says Ryan Chetiyawardana, founder of Silver Lyan and Mr Lyan Studio. “A lot of the time people are searching for the sense of celebration champagne brings at a lower price point, but I’d argue you're better picking a great value white or pink wine and then embrace the value champagne brings for its profile, but choose it on different occasions.

“We use traditional method sparkling wine (champagne usually, proper cava or franciacorta) for our cocktails as the dry profile, bright acidity and high carbonation helps create a more adult balance to drinks. But we do like stocking good-quality prosecco when we have the chance, and there are some great examples of proper rather than industrial wines coming through in the category – Malibran is a great unfiltered example.”

Michele Mariotti, head of bars at Gleneagles, finds that prosecco “plays a modest yet purposeful role across our bars”. He adds: “We bring it into our offering in creative ways. However, champagne remains our primary focus for sparkling wine – it brings that elegance to the bar experience we strive to deliver.

“There is a niche for prosecco”, Mariotti continues, as its “light, fruity and approachable style lends itself beautifully to pre-dinner aperitifs and casual daytime drinking occasions.

“Prosecco remains the second-most requested sparkling option. While its overall consumption isn’t as strong as other sparkling styles, there is potential for growth, particularly due to its accessible price point and versatility. For Gleneagles, champagne will always be the leader.”

Caporale concludes: “Among the main sparkling wines prosecco is certainly one of the most requested, after champagne, which still carries strong brand recognition. Prosecco absolutely has a lasting place in bars. As long as producers continue to focus on quality and authenticity, there will always be demand for it. I believe it will remain a bar essential, especially as customers continue to seek approachable, well-made sparkling options that fit a range of occasions.”

The future of the category’s significant growth will be in its emerging markets, and while it won’t be able to overthrow champagne in top bars and hotels, it still has a role to play in the Spritz across all levels of the on-trade.