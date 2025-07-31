Sambuca’s spirit of perseverance

Italy’s anise-flavoured liqueur has been on the wrong side of drinking trends for some time, but there are some sambuca brands that continue to be successful, whether through innovation or by leaning into the category’s traditional side.

On the whole, however, the picture isn’t particularly optimistic. “Sambuca has been in long-term decline since 2008,” says Humphrey Serjeantson, IWSR research director for western Europe, who adds that the category, like many others, suffered during the Covid pandemic. “It recovered for a couple of years thereafter, but since 2022 it has resumed its declining trend.”

According to Serjeantson, this long-term trend looks similar in both domestic and export markets, despite the stark differences between the two. “In Italy it is commonly drunk with a coffee, while in export markets it is more usually drunk as a shot during a high-energy occasion – and both are under threat, mainly thanks to increased awareness of negative health effects of excessive alcohol consumption.”

Global sambuca volumes were down by 3%, CAGR 2019-2024, according to the IWSR, while value declined more slowly, by 1% over the same period. In the category’s domestic market, volume was also down 3%, while value sales remained static.

“Italy’s decline slowed marginally in 2024, but the situation remains challenging,” says Serjeantson, who attributes this to factors such as reduced purchasing power, high inflation and – crucial in a market where sambuca is associated with the after-dinner occasion – “more stringent enforcement of drink-driving laws in force since late 2024”.

Consumer demographics are an important factor too. “The typical sambuca consumer in Italy is older, while younger drinkers are more likely to consume more international categories like gin or vodka,” Serjeantson adds.

Sandro Bottega, president of Bottega Spa, notes these challenges but remains optimistic. “The performance of our sambuca is characterised by small fluctuations, especially in the domestic market,” he admits, but adds: “In our opinion, sambuca will remain a classic that will ever maintain its position.”

At Bepi Tosolini, the feeling is somewhat more upbeat. “Our sambuca brand has seen steady growth in domestic markets, driven by a renewed interest in classic liqueurs and a strong presence in the on-trade sector,” says owner Lisa Tosolini.

“The challenge lies in repositioning sambuca beyond its traditional role as an after-dinner shot, and educating consumers on its versatility.”

To achieve this, experiential marketing is the name of the game for Tosolini, partnering with Italian food festivals, music events and bartending competitions.

That’s not to say that the traditional after-dinner moment for sambuca is entirely a thing of the past. Quirijn de Koning, global business director at Galliano owner Lucas Bols, thinks there’s a space for it within contemporary drinking culture. “There’s a growing appreciation for the art of slowing down, savouring the moment and reconnecting with tradition – this is where sambuca shines,” he says, describing the classic postprandial serve, neat or on the rocks, but brought up to date.

“Presentation is everything: think hand-cut ice cubes, a beautifully crafted tumbler and a side of rich espresso,” he says. “This ritual isn’t just about taste – it’s about atmosphere, about sipping slowly, letting conversations flow and embracing the Italian philosophy of la dolce vita.”

High-energy occasions

This approach might be somewhat less applicable when it comes to the contrasting serve that sambuca is better known for outside of Italy – as a shot during high-energy occasions.

“In shot markets, the troubled state of the on-premise – especially late-night high-energy drinking – is another challenge for the category,” says Serjeantson. “The general pressures on the on-trade in many markets, due to cost of living issues, difficulty of recruiting staff and inflation in general, are adding an extra challenge to sambuca.”

In the US, the liqueur’s top export market, both volume and value were down 4% between 2019 and 2024 CAGR according to the IWSR, while the UK, another important market, saw declines of 9% and 8% in volume and value, respectively. Bucking the trend, but only slightly, was Germany, with an increase of 1% for both volume and value.

If there’s one sambuca brand that’s focused on export markets, it’s Antica, from Rossi d’Asiago Distillers 1868, with distribution in more than 50 countries. Acknowledging some difficulties in recent years, chief executive and vice president Nicola Dal Toso reports growth of 7% for the brand in the first half of 2025.

Dal Toso is unambiguous about the usage occasion for the brand, saying: “Our focus for Antica Sambuca is in the shot category.”

Consumption mostly takes the form of straight shots and mixed shots, he says, with the brand supporting the on-trade through shot menus as well as POS. “Fortunately, our brand has been growing, both in volume and in market share, thanks to its capacity to stay relevant to our consumers’ communities,” he says.

Meanwhile, there are some countries showing promise for Tosolini too. “We’re seeing notable momentum in markets like Germany, the UK and parts of eastern Europe, where consumers appreciate traditional Italian spirits,” says Tosolini, adding that digital campaigns highlighting both the category’s heritage and mixability are a focus.

“Cocktail culture is helping reshape sambuca’s image,” she says, adding that the brand has developed a range of sambuca-led cocktail recipes, including twists on classics like the Espresso Martini and Negroni. “We’re collaborating closely with bartenders and mixologists, offering training sessions and promotional materials that help them incorporate sambuca in innovative ways.”

Tosolini isn’t alone in betting on cocktails to bring some life back to the category, but this isn’t without its challenges, as Serjeantson points out. “One difficulty is that none of the classic cocktails contain sambuca, so any sambuca cocktail must compete with others that are already much better known to consumers,” he says. “Some producers have made efforts to devise cocktails based on sambuca, but the strong flavour of the drink means it does not lend itself as well to cocktails as more neutral spirits such as gin or vodka.”

At Rossi d’Asiago, Dal Toso is realistic about the category’s limited success in this regard, also mentioning the liqueur’s flavour profile. “The rise of cocktail culture and at-home mixology has created new opportunities for brands to diversify their marketing approach, but sambuca has not been able to exploit much of this share – at least not yet. This may simply depend on the product’s complexity, structure and organoleptic characteristics,” he says.

Tradition meets innovation

While tradition is undoubtedly one of sambuca’s strengths, there are brands benefiting from a degree of forward thinking, whether that takes the form of cocktails or other developments. “The ability to combine tradition and innovation is now more important than ever,” says Dal Toso.

For some, including Lucas Bols, this begins with black sambuca. “Innovation is driving sambuca’s resurgence, especially in the cocktail scene. Galliano Sambuca Black, with its intense dark-blue hue and bold flavour profile, is capturing the imagination of bartenders and adventurous drinkers alike,” says De Koning. He adds he is seeing a rise in the use of this liqueur in tropical-style cocktails – bringing not only a bold flavour but a striking visual appearance to these drinks too.

While Tosolini notes a trend towards both flavour innovation and premiumisation in the category, the focus for her brand remains on the traditional and authentic. “We believe in maintaining the integrity of the original style, which continues to resonate strongly with consumers who appreciate heritage, craftsmanship and purity of flavour,” she says.

Bottega, meanwhile, has seen limited success with its flavour innovation, a Sambuca al Caffè that’s part of its Cellini brand. “It has been appreciated for its intriguing flavours, but the sales are not comparable to the traditional sambuca,” says Bottega, who remains convinced that the “special and unmistakable flavours of premium-quality sambuca is the best way to promote our brand”. He adds: “Sambuca has more opportunities than other anise liqueurs, as it is more versatile for mixology and is a symbol of Italy too.”

Outside entrants

An Italian symbol it may be, but that isn’t stopping emerging brands from further afield, everywhere from the UK to Australia. In Denmark, for example, Bornholm Spirits produces Sunshine Island Sambuca. Named for the island of Bornholm where it’s produced, the brand’s Danish origin is a feature that’s working in its favour. “Being locally produced on the island of Bornholm is definitely a point of difference. Danish consumers are open to innovation and local craftsmanship, even in traditionally Italian-dominated categories,” says Bornholm Spirits partner and chief marketing officer Marshoud Dababneh.

In addition to its unlikely origins, another distinguishing feature of Sunshine Island is that it’s organic. “Consumers increasingly look for clean-label spirits, and our use of organic anise and natural ingredients resonates well with that demand,” says Dababneh.

While Italian producers might feel the pressure from brands emerging from other countries, new entrants like these might just point the way forward for an otherwise declining category.