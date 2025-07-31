Zamora Company sets renewable energy targets

Zamora Company, owner of Licor 43 and Ramón Bilbao, has published the fifth edition of its Conscious Company Report for 2024.

The company’s strategic plan aims to enforce environment and social action, aligning with the sustainable development goals outlined in the United Nations’ 2030 agenda.

These goals cover three key areas of commitment to the planet, empowerment of employees and shared values with the local community.

Zamora’s target is to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by up to 15% by 2025, while also operating on 90% renewable energy.

In 2024, the carbon footprint of Scopes 1 and 2 was reduced by 8% compared to the previous year, and the percentage of renewable energy consumed was 61.7%.

The company also recycled 94% of the waste generated at its production centres last year.

In addition, Zamora introduced labels made from certified eco-friendly paper and reduced the weight of its bottles in 2024, saving more than 100 tonnes of glass per year.

“With our fifth Conscious Company report, we close 2024 with our sights set on the challenges ahead, but also with the confidence that we are on the right path: that of profitable, responsible and sustainable growth,” said Javier Pijoan, chief executive of Zamora Company.