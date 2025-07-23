Proof & Company Spirits enters provisional liquidation

Proof & Company Spirits, the distribution arm of Singapore-based spirits and F&B group Proof & Company, has entered provisional liquidation.

It is understood that 16 of the company’s staff will lose their jobs as a result.

Since its launch in 2012, Proof & Company Spirits has been instrumental in the development of the Singapore and Asia Pacific hospitality sector through its distribution of independent spirits in the region.

In an online statement, a spokesperson for the company said: “The decision follows a period of mounting challenges for the F&B and hospitality industry in Singapore, including the closure of some of the company’s longest-standing restaurant and bar customers.

“We are doing all we can to ensure a well-managed and productive outcome, while keeping our partners informed every step of the way.”

Singapore has been hit with a rash of hospitality closures, with the Straits Times reporting that 3,047 F&B operations closed their doors in 2024, and the first half of 2025 saw 1,404 closures.

The statement also confirmed that the group’s flagship Singapore bar 28 HongKong Street, and its bar consultancy, Proof Creative, will continue to operate.

The Hong Kong-based Proof Creative has been behind some of the region’s most high-profile hotel bar openings, including Manhattan, Atlas, and MO Bar in Singapore, BKK Social Club in Bangkok and Argo in Hong Kong.

In April, the company placed the Australian arm of its business, Proof & Company Australia, into voluntary administration.