Buffalo Trace partners with Meridian Biotech

Meridian Biotech has partnered with Buffalo Trace Distillery to convert the distillery’s byproduct into multifunctional alternative proteins.

Meridian will invest USD$40m to construct the conversion facility in Franklin County, using novel technology that converts Buffalo Trace stillage, a natural byproduct of the distilling process, into multifunctional alternative proteins.

In its new form, the stillage, which will be piped directly from the distillery to Meridian’s Frankfort facility, can be used in a variety of industries, including aquaculture (fish farming), pet foods, and the production of organic fertiliser.

“By reimagining distillery stillage as a resource rather than a byproduct, we’re pioneering new pathways in biotechnology that have the potential to transform the spirits industry,” said Brandon Corace, president of Meridian Biotech.

Harlen Wheatley, master distiller at Buffalo Trace Distillery, added: “As master distiller, I have studied the distilling process and always respected the full journey from grain to glass. Working with Meridian allows us to take our processes even further by transforming stillage into something with extended value and purpose. This partnership is a natural extension of our craft, and we are thrilled by what’s possible with Meridian’s technology.”

Construction is expected to begin on the new facility later this year.