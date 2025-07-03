Credit: Adrian Morris

Bali’s Potato Head launches menu inspired by Indonesia

03 July, 2025
By Eleanor Yates

Desa Potato Head’s bar has launched Roots Revived, a new conceptual menu inspired by Indonesia’s culture and heritage.

The collection of serves celebrates the archipelago’s roots by combining Indonesian spirits, indigenous ferments, and traditional distillation methods with modern mixology.

The menu features 29 drinks divided into six main sections: Nol, Plant Powered, Homemade Soda, Low Alcohol, Cocktail and Sharing Cocktails. 

The Nol section showcases the team's approach to non-alcoholic serves, including the Golden Marquisa, a blend of passion fruit, Kintamani orange, lemon cordial, and jasmine honey and the Bitter Watermelon, made with upcycled watermelon pulp, pink citrus, house-made zero-bitter, and cinnamon tonic.

Other highlights include the Homemade Soda section showcasing a selection of sodas, each carbonated in-house using all-natural ingredients such as the Bali Roots Cola, made with a homemade roots cola mix, coconut water, and palm sugar.

The Cocktail section offers a selection of house-made cocktails, created largely with local ingredients. The team has brought back several signature serves, each with a new twist. Among the returning favourites is the Bina Colada, made with Nusa Caña tropical island dark rum, mesoyi-infused arak, nutmeg-infused arak, pineapple-infused arak, fresh pineapple, coconut, and lime. 

The menu launch comes as Potato Head celebrates its 15th Anniversary, marked by a season-long programme of beachside pop-ups, cultural gatherings, and one-off events.

Roots Revived is available at Potato Head Beach Club from 10 June. 

Printer friendly version
Email this article to a friend
Keywords: new, drinks, features, inspired, main, six, potato, menu, roots, divided, menu inspired, six main, drinks divided, 29 drinks, features 29, traditional distillation methods, 29 drinks divided, six main sections, sections nol plant, main sections nol




Digital Edition

Drinks International digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Drinks International as part of your subscription.

Comment

Ben Branson

Hazel: The second release from Sylva

As the name suggests, we’ve used hazel wood as the hero of this edition alongside other familiar, native broadleaf trees, including silver birch and oak from our own forest.

Instagram

Facebook