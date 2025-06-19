Pernod Ricard announces restructure as spirits sales decline

French spirits giant Pernod Ricard has announced a restructuring plan that threatens to result in job losses as spirits sales continue to slide.

Speaking to Reuters, the Jameson owner announced it would be streamlining its business by grouping brands into two divisions in a plan dubbed Tomorrow 2.

The group told Reuters that it had announced an "internal project to create a more agile and simplified organisation" and that "these changes imply the launch of local consultation processes with our social partners and employees where necessary."

The group didn't reveal how many jobs would be impacted by the plans.

Pernod Ricard has already cut jobs in China, where tariffs associated with anti-dumping claims have hit Martell sales hard.

It is understood that the two main divisions will be named Gold and Crystal, with Gold including the group's champagne brands, Martell and Jameson, while Crystal will be home to Havana Club, Absolut and some French aperitif brands.