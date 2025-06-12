Whistlepig names new chief executive

Dual-nationality North American whisky Whistlepig has announced the appointment of Charles Gibb as the company’s new chief executive officer.

Gibb joins the company having previously launched Fever-Tree’s North American arm alongside stints at Bacardi, Diageo and Moët Hennessy.

“As a Scot, I could not be more excited to be joining this exceptional American whiskey brand. I thrive in an innovative, dynamic and entrepreneurial environment,” said Gibb.

“I’ve been involved with start-ups, initiated new markets and transformed developed markets by breaking apart paradigms to accelerate growth. That’s exactly what Whistlepig does with whiskey.”

Whistlepig’s former chief exec, Jeff Kozak, stepped down earlier in the year following a decade in the role. Gibb joins the team with a view to driving brand growth and championing innovation.

“Post an extensive search process, where we had an opportunity to consider various exceptional candidates, we are excited to welcome Charles to the Whistlepig team as we tackle the next phases of growth,” said Wilco Faessen, co-founder and chairman of Whistlepig Whiskey.

“We also want to express our gratitude to Marty Birkel for taking the reins as CEO on an interim basis to enable a thorough search, and the upcoming transition.”