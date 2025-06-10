Suntory scraps Auchentoshan hydrogen project

10 June, 2025
By Oli Dodd

Suntory Global Spirits has scrapped its £60 million HyClyde hydrogen project at the group's Auchentoshan Distillery in Clydebank, Scotland.

A HyClyde Auchentoshan spokesperson revealed the project, a joint venture between Suntory and Japanese conglomerate Marubeni, was discontinued after it could not secure government support.

A statement from the project said: “In April 2024, HyClyde Auchentoshan applied for Government funding through the Hydrogen Allocation Round 2 (HAR2) decarbonisation fund, managed by the Department of Energy Security & Net Zero (DESNZ). Unfortunately, HyClyde Auchentoshan was unsuccessful in its application to secure HAR2 funding, and as a result, the project will be discontinued.

“Whilst Suntory Global Spirits and Marubeni are disappointed in this outcome, we would like to thank our local community again for their input and feedback during our community consultation events, as well as members of the Community Councils and West Dunbartonshire Council.”

The project was part of the group’s Proof Positive sustainability initiative at Auchentoshan Distillery, where Suntory Global Spirits makes its single malt Scotch whiskies.

Last year the group produced the world’s first direct-fired hydrogen-distilled spirit for whisky production at Yamazaki Distillery’s pilot distillery in Japan.

The move to hydrogen is part of the WhiskHy project which received innovation project funding from DESNZ in 2021 to carry out feasibility studies for green hydrogen-based decarbonisation technology at Suntory Global Spirits-owned distilleries.

Printer friendly version
Email this article to a friend




Digital Edition

Drinks International digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Drinks International as part of your subscription.

Comment

Ben Branson

Hazel: The second release from Sylva

As the name suggests, we’ve used hazel wood as the hero of this edition alongside other familiar, native broadleaf trees, including silver birch and oak from our own forest.

Instagram

Facebook