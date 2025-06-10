Suntory scraps Auchentoshan hydrogen project

Suntory Global Spirits has scrapped its £60 million HyClyde hydrogen project at the group's Auchentoshan Distillery in Clydebank, Scotland.

A HyClyde Auchentoshan spokesperson revealed the project, a joint venture between Suntory and Japanese conglomerate Marubeni, was discontinued after it could not secure government support.

A statement from the project said: “In April 2024, HyClyde Auchentoshan applied for Government funding through the Hydrogen Allocation Round 2 (HAR2) decarbonisation fund, managed by the Department of Energy Security & Net Zero (DESNZ). Unfortunately, HyClyde Auchentoshan was unsuccessful in its application to secure HAR2 funding, and as a result, the project will be discontinued.

“Whilst Suntory Global Spirits and Marubeni are disappointed in this outcome, we would like to thank our local community again for their input and feedback during our community consultation events, as well as members of the Community Councils and West Dunbartonshire Council.”

The project was part of the group’s Proof Positive sustainability initiative at Auchentoshan Distillery, where Suntory Global Spirits makes its single malt Scotch whiskies.

Last year the group produced the world’s first direct-fired hydrogen-distilled spirit for whisky production at Yamazaki Distillery’s pilot distillery in Japan.

The move to hydrogen is part of the WhiskHy project which received innovation project funding from DESNZ in 2021 to carry out feasibility studies for green hydrogen-based decarbonisation technology at Suntory Global Spirits-owned distilleries.